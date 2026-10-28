Experts issue severe warning to iPhone and iOS users as new update addresses important security risks
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Experts issue severe warning to iPhone and iOS users as new update addresses important security risks

Apple users are being urged to check their devices are up to date

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Apple, iPhone, Technology

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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