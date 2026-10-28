Experts issue severe warning to iPhone and iOS users as new update addresses important security risks

iPhone and iOS users have been urged to download an update that addresses recent security concerns.

Apple released the iPhone Duo last week, though it's a issue affecting existing users that have made the headlines in recent days.

On Monday (October 26), Apple addressed a whopping 329 unique security vulnerabilities across devices, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and Safari.

The list could well grow in the days ahead, with the most notable fix being a CoreMedia issue that could let a malicious app access the camera on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Vision Pro without permission.

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There has also been issues surrounding Apple Intelligence vulnerability, which could let a hacker access sensitive data.

iPhone users are being urged to check their software is up to date (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Siri flaw on macOS Tahoe was also reported, with Apple stating similar risk to Intelligence being apparent.

Users of Apple devices are now being urged to ensure their iPhone or iPad is up to date with the latest software to remove the risk of sensitive data being leaked.

Those on iPhone and iPad are encouraged to go into Settings, General, then Software Update to install the latest update available for their device.

Meanwhile, those on Mac should head to Apple Menu, System Settings, General, and Software Update to download.

Experts say you should enable auto update on your device so any future changes are automatically loaded onto your iPhone, iPad, or other.

It comes just days after Apple released the hugely anticipated iPhone Duo, which dropped in the US for $1,999 on Friday (October 23).

Despite the hefty price-tag, industry critics have largely been positive of Apple's latest offering.

Engaget branded it a 'first-class foldable' noting it's slick design, good battery life, and strong camera quality.

iPhone Duo released last week (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

9to5Mac was also full of praise for the Duo, with reviewer Chance Miller saying in his review: "After a week with the iPhone Duo, I’m convinced that this form factor represents the future of the iPhone.

"There’s something special about a compact, notebook-like iPhone that unfolds into a tablet-like experience, and it just makes sense once you start using it. Importantly, neither screen feels compromised," he went on.

"I’ve been repeatedly surprised by how capable the outer display is compared to what I expected."

Despite that, some iPhone Duo users have reported a major design flaw, something which Apple have promised to address in the unlikely event it happens to you.