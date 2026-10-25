iPhone Duo users report huge design flaw just days after its release

Just 48 hours after the release of the iPhone Duo and people are complaining about a huge flaw in its design.

Foldable cellphones aren't new, but the Duo is the first of its kind for Apple.

The tech giant announced the news of its new iPhone last month (along with its hefty price tag of $2,000). New CEO John Ternus said of the Duo at the time: "For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities. We think the best way to achieve that is with a foldable design.”

But this larger display Ternus bragged about is already not living up to expectations, according to some customers.

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One person in Australia who took to Reddit to air their grievances on an iPhone Duo-focused thread said that their phone 'cracked within six hours of ownership'.

People are already reporting issues with Apple's new iPhone Duo (Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

He went on to write: "Had my iPhone Duo for about six hours and had probably opened it fewer than 20 times.

"I was showing it to a friend, and as I opened it, I felt something around the internal hinge, underneath the screen. As I continued opening it, I heard an audible crack, and the screen broke right along the hinge.

"There were no marks or damage on the inner screen’s surface or the external hinge to suggest anything had been caught or damaged."

He proceeded to go to an Apple store to show the damaged device, they apologized, and he was given a brand new phone straight away.

Another Duo user on Reddit said it was only three hours before their cellphone screen cracked, while somebody else suggested a 'major recall' from Apple might be on the horizon.

"Didn’t even make it through setup before I had the screen crack," a different person said alongside a photo of their cracked phone.

Like the customer in Australia, this Dallas-based Duo user went to an Apple Store and had their cell replaced.

The person wrote: "Drove down to the Dallas Apple Store and they thankfully had one in stock and swapped it out immediately, no charge."

"They said they have Genius Bar stock of these for any potential defects like this," they went on to say in the update to their initial post shared on Friday (October 23).

"Also said I was the first one they had seen in person today so not as widespread an issue as it seems. Don’t know if that makes me lucky or unlucky but thankful they would get it resolved same day."

UNILAD has approached Appel for comment.