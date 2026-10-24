People buying a new iPhone are being warned they could waste thousands on costly mistake
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People buying a new iPhone are being warned they could waste thousands on costly mistake

While the buy-in is inexpensive, an expert has warned you pay a lot more in the long run...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Apple, Technology, Phones, iPhone

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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