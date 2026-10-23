Apple issues new warning that iPhone Duo buyers could leave empty-handed in release day chaos
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Apple issues new warning that iPhone Duo buyers could leave empty-handed in release day chaos

The iPhone Duo releases worldwide on Friday

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Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Topics: Apple, iPhone

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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