Apple issues new warning that iPhone Duo buyers could leave empty-handed in release day chaos

Apple's rendition of the fold smartphone hits stores on Friday (October 23), though those who were unable to pre-order the phone may struggle to get their hands on the iPhone Duo today.

Some seven years after Samsung released the Galaxy Fold, Apple's first folding phone is now on the market and is available for the hefty price tag of $1,999.

There is certainly a lot of excitement surrounding the iPhone Duo, but there is a bit of a problem, stock is expected to be very limited on Friday and shoppers have been warned they could be left empty-handed.

"On Friday morning, our teams look forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo and the incredible iPhone line-up for themselves," Apple said in a

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statement.

"Apple Stores will have limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and we're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers' hands as quickly as possible."

Walk-in stock is expected to be limited (Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple said outlets in the US, UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Türkiye will have a small supply.

While select Apple stores in Italy will also have some stock available.

Meanwhile, those hoping to walk-in and purchase the Duo in France, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates will face disappointment.

To preserve stock and ensure as many fans get their hands on the Duo, Apple is blocking people from purchasing more than two of the phone.

Anyone trying to buy more than two are met with the following message: "A maximum of 2 iPhone Duo can be purchased per customer. Please adjust the total quantity of iPhone Duo in your order before checking out."

Many retailers have sold out of the iPhone Duo, but you can still pre-order the device with $40 off at Verizon.

Ahead of the release of iPhone Duo, many tech influencers and reviewers got their hands on the smartphone early and the opinions have, for the most part, been positive.

The iPhone Duo has officially released (Apple)

Engaget branded it a 'first-class foldable' noting it's slick design, good battery life, and strong camera quality.

9to5Mac was also full of praise for the Duo, with reviewer Chance Miller saying in his review: "After a week with the iPhone Duo, I’m convinced that this form factor represents the future of the iPhone.

"There’s something special about a compact, notebook-like iPhone that unfolds into a tablet-like experience, and it just makes sense once you start using it. Importantly, neither screen feels compromised," he went on.

"I’ve been repeatedly surprised by how capable the outer display is compared to what I expected."