Apple responds to reports of cracked screens on iPhone Duo just days after release

Apple has told iPhone Duo users what to do if they're experiencing issues with their new foldable cellphone - which is something many have unfortunately encountered already.

The highly anticipated iPhone Duo debuted on Friday (October 23), but among the excitement, it wasn't long until users started reporting faults.

On an iPhone Duo thread on Reddit, a handful of people said that their screens had already cracked – some within hours of getting their hands on Apple's latest device.

One person said on the social media platform: "Had my iPhone Duo for about six hours and had probably opened it fewer than 20 times.

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"I was showing it to a friend, and as I opened it, I felt something around the internal hinge, underneath the screen. As I continued opening it, I heard an audible crack, and the screen broke right along the hinge.

"There were no marks or damage on the inner screen’s surface or the external hinge to suggest anything had been caught or damaged."

People are already reporting issues with the brand new iPhone Duo (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Now, Apple have responded to the reports and said that it is 'aware' of them.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," an Apple representative told CNBC, adding: "If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."

What have the tech experts said about the iPhone Duo's durability?

Tech experts have weighed in on the durability of foldable phones like the Duo and whether they'll last as long as typical smartphone.

Mark Hall, Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) disposal expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk, said: "Foldable phones add a flexible screen and a moving hinge to something most of us now expect to use every day for several years.

Many users have found that their foldable screens have cracked after just a few uses (TikTok)

"Newer foldables have become more reliable, and Apple may improve things further, but durability is still going to be one of the biggest things to watch.

"The concern is what happens if foldable phones need to be replaced sooner than normal smartphones. When millions are sold, even cutting a year off their lifespan means a huge amount of tech potentially changing hands or reaching recycling sooner.

"Another concern is whether owners can afford to repair them when something goes wrong. If repairing a device costs too much, people may decide to replace it sooner than they otherwise would."

Hall added: "Manufacturers need to focus on ensuring these devices are built with longevity in mind instead of keeping up with trends. In addition, making repair costs more affordable is another factor that will keep these devices in use longer."

Those with damaged devices have been urged to contact AppleCare for a replacement (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

An 'incredible, fragile, wild feat of engineering'

Elsewhere iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens called the iPhone Duo 'incredible' but 'fragile'.

He penned on Twitter: "The iPhone Duo is an incredible, fragile, wild feat of engineering. We found a world of innovation inside.

"The hinge is actually dozens of parts, with ludicrous precision. A manufacturing variance or grain of sand can kill the fragile display panel it protects."