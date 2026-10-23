Reddit co-founder reveals meaning behind site's 'horrible name' as people are only just realizing what it stands for
Home>Technology

Reddit co-founder reveals meaning behind site's 'horrible name' as people are only just realizing what it stands for

Alexis Ohanian says the name faced criticism before his idea for the platform became reality

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Reddit, Social Media

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: