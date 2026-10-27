AT&T data breach settlement: Who receives it and when payments begin
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AT&T data breach settlement: Who receives it and when payments begin

Those with proven financial losses may be eligible for a much bigger sum

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Money

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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