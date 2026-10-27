AT&T customers could soon receive payouts from the telecom giant's $177 million data breach settlement.

Confidential information belonging to its customers was taken from the company and shared on the dark web, with Social Security numbers and birth dates leaked. Nearly 100 million settlement-class records were included across the two AT&T data breaches, making it one of the largest data breach settlements in recent years. However, some people were affected by both breaches.

The company was affected by two huge data breaches in March and July 2024, with the payout resolving both incidents. AT&T agreed to a $177 million settlement, although it denied all allegations of liability and wrongdoing.

“While we deny the allegations in these lawsuits that we were responsible for these criminal acts, we have agreed to this settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protracted litigation," the company said.

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AT&T has previously told UNILAD that the main breach occurred in March, confirming that 'affected customers were notified at that time'.

Customers are expected to receive payout in the next few months (Getty Stock Images)

When will affected AT&T customers get their payout?

On October 2, a final approval was granted by the federal court. If no appeals are filed, it will become effective on November 12.

Payments must then be distributed within 60 days of the effective date, potentially by January 11, 2027.

Unfortunately, the deadline to submit a claim was December 2025, so those who didn't meet the deadline won't be able to receive a payout.

Customers who submitted a claim can check the latest information at TelecomDataSettlement.com .

How much money can AT&T customers expect?

Millions of people were affected by the two AT&T data breaches (Getty Stock Images)

The March 2024 incident, known as AT1, has a $149 million settlement, while the second, AT2 has $28 million.

Estimated payments are as follows:

Tier 1: $39 to $40. This includes customers who had their Social Security number exposed during the first breach in March.

This includes customers who had their Social Security number exposed during the first breach in March. Tier 2: $7.50 to $8.10. This includes those who did not have their Social Security number exposed during AT1, but still had information exposed.

This includes those who did not have their Social Security number exposed during AT1, but still had information exposed. Tier 3: $6.50 to $7.10. Customers in this tier include those whose information was exposed during the second breach.

However, those with proven financial loses may be eligible for a much bigger payout. The maximum claim for the first breach could be as big as $5,000, whereas those who suffered financial loss during AT2 can expect a sum of up to $3,000.

These customers were required to provide evidence that their losses were traceable to these incidents.