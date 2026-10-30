Hand gesture in iPad mini ad in Korea sparks bizarre controversy over size of men's private parts

Apple has allegedly edited an iPad mini promotional image in South Korea due to seemingly rude connotations.

The OLED iPad mini, which the company calls its 'biggest update ever', is thinner than ever, coming in at just 5.4mm.

To showcase just how thin it really is, a promotional image from Apple saw a hand holding the gadget between the thumb and index finger. However, what may look pretty innocent to you and I, isn't in South Korea.

Here, the gesture is reportedly used to insult the size of a man's private parts.

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The image in question is no longer on the website. However, the tech giant has not publicly commented on the reported takedown.

The image has reportedly been 'quietly removed' from the South Korea site (Apple)

It's not the first time a company has found itself in hot water for using it.

The gesture was used in the promotion for a game titled MapleStory – and it later ended up issuing an apology.

As per The Korea Times, Nexon’s MapleStory team said: "We sincerely apologize for causing concern among our heroes. We will take measures to ensure that the promotional materials in question are no longer distributed and conduct a thorough investigation into the controversy as quickly as possible to take necessary action."

The company also confirmed that they had taken down 'all the related videos and stopped marketing activities related to them'.

The outlet also reported that 'the gesture is perceived as a symbol of misandry among young men in Korea'.

The new iPad mini is the thinnest yet (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What has Apple said about the iPad mini OLED?

Despite not having commented on the promotional material in South Korea, Apple has told consumers what they can expect from the all-new iPad mini - and how it's different from the rest.

“iPad mini is beloved for its fantastic portability, performance, and display by a wide range of users, from creators and small business owners to doctors, field service workers, and gamers,” Apple's Vice President of Engineering, Dave Pakula, said.

“With a remarkably thinner and lighter design, a stunning new OLED display, the incredibly powerful A20 Pro, and water and dust resistance, the new iPad mini is a huge leap forward for users who love having the full iPad experience in the palm of their hand.”

The newest edition of the iPad is available to pre-order now, and will be available from November 6.

It comes after a number of iPhone Duo users said their screens had already cracked - some within hours of getting their device.

“We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," an Apple representative told CNBC, adding: “If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."

UNILAD has contacted Apple for comment.