Hand gesture in iPad mini ad in Korea sparks bizarre controversy over size of men's private parts
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Hand gesture in iPad mini ad in Korea sparks bizarre controversy over size of men's private parts

According to Apple, the new device is a 'huge leap forward'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Apple, Technology

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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