Gen Z reveal the surprising reasons why they have to watch TV with subtitles on
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Gen Z reveal the surprising reasons why they have to watch TV with subtitles on

More than half of Gen Z watch TV with subtitles

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Film and TV, Technology

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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