Reality TV star Lydia Plath suffers pregnancy loss and releases heartbreaking statement

Lydia Plath has announced that she and husband Zac Wyse have lost their first child after sharing news of the pregnancy on social media.

The Welcome to Plathville star revealed the loss in a joint Instagram post with Wyse on October 14, describing their baby as their 'greatest love' and a 'true miracle'.

The couple also paid tribute to the child in an emotional message that referenced Plath’s late younger brother, Joshua, who died in a farming accident in 2008 at just 17 months old.

“There’s no words for the pain as we grieve the loss of our little angel,” the couple wrote in their announcement.

Advert

“Our first child, our greatest love, and a true miracle. We’re so grateful for the short time we had with our baby bean.”

Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse announced the loss of their first child in a joint Instagram post on October 14. (Instagram/@lydiajoyplath)

Plath and Wyse lso shared how much their child had already meant to the people around them, explaining that family members and friends had been looking forward to meeting the baby.

“You were so loved and celebrated every day we had with you,” they continued.

“You were the talk and the joy of our lives with family, honorary aunts and uncles and friends. All so excited to love you and meet you but now you’re gone too soon.”

In the same post, Plath made a poignant reference to Joshua, whose death was previously part of her family’s history.

“Give my brother a hug for me,” she wrote, addressing her late child. “Can’t wait to meet you in heaven.”

Joshua died following a farming accident in 2008, when he was 17 months old.

Plath’s message connected the loss of her first child with the memory of her brother, whom she will not see again until the afterlife, according to her own words.

The announcement comes after Plath had spoken publicly about wanting to become a mother with Wyse, whom she married in 2025 following a four-month engagement.

The Welcome to Plathville stars revealed the loss in a joint Instagram post with on October 14. (Instagram/@lydiajoyplath)

When did Lydia Plath plan to have children with Zac Wyse?

During the eighth-season premiere of Welcome to Plathville in March, Plath told her husband she was 'ready to be a mother.'

Wyse, however, explained during filming that the couple had discussed waiting before starting a family, as they wanted to travel together first.

“We’re planning to wait a year before we start a family,” he said, adding that they had 'a lot of places' they wanted to visit.

Plath agreed that having children would change their travel plans, but said it would not mean giving up that part of their lives entirely.

“It’s not that we’re going to stop traveling when we have kids,” she explained. “There will just be fewer and far between, and more special because there’ll be more people to share with.”

Plath had also discussed the size of the family she hoped to have. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2025, she said she and Wyse were considering having 'three to five' children.

Plath, one of Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s 10 children, said she wanted a family that was 'not too small, not too big.'

“We’re still playing it by ear,” she added. “We’re doing our best.”