Reality TV star Lydia Plath suffers pregnancy loss and releases heartbreaking statement
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Reality TV star Lydia Plath suffers pregnancy loss and releases heartbreaking statement

The pair said on Instagram that their child was their 'greatest love' and a 'true miracle'.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Lydia Plath/Instagram

Topics: Entertainment, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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