90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed has marked six years since his first appearance on the show by unveiling a brand new look, with fans being quick to dish out the compliments.

Edward Brown, AKA Big Ed, went viral on season four of the TLC show, a matchmaking program which sees people meeting face-to-face with their long-distance lovers in a bid to make things work.

That was in 2020 and Brown has largely lived a private life, so when he debuted a new look on Instagram recently, fans were understandably shocked.

Taking to the social media site recently, the reality TV star shared a selfie in which he was sporting a new-look beard and cropped hair.

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"Huge shout out to Kelsey for killing on my retro beard!" the 61-year-old penned.

Many of Brown's followers were complimentary of his new look, agreeing that the facial hair suited the star.

Big Ed has debuted a new look (Instagram/@thisisbiged)

"You finally found 'your look' Ed...luv luv luv it!! HOORAY!!!" penned one follower, while another added: "Loving the beard and the gray! This is definitely your look."

"You look amazing like this ," a third remarked.

And a fourth fan echoed similar thoughts, stating: "Make sure you keep the beard, that’s what’s doing it for you."

Who is 90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed?

The reality TV star rose to fame alongside his then-girlfriend Rosemarie, who's relationship abruptly ended following the 'You're my best view' meme.

He first appeared on the TLC series in 2020 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé spinoffs also documented his relationship with Liz Woods, including an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2023 that saw Brown dramatically call off the wedding.

He later revealed during an interview with TV Insider that they broke up a staggering 13 times during their time together.

Brown also proposed to a woman he'd met 24 hours prior with a paper ring; that relationship also didn't stand the test of time.

Away from the screen, Brown has spoke openly about living with Klippel-Feil syndrome, a rare congenital disease which causes the bones in the neck to fuse before birth.

The reality star has Klippel-Feil syndrome, a rare congenital disease which causes the bones in the neck to fuse before birth (TLC)

"Since I was a young child, young adults and kids especially, they would always stare at me. They just have always found me kind of interesting," he told TODAY in 2024.

"I think it was due to my physical characteristics."

Brown went on to say that people with the condition reached out to him for dating advice.

"I’ll always tell them, 'I never allowed my condition to define who I was'," he added.

"You have to love who you are and you have to be able to laugh at yourself."

Away from the TV screen, Ed claims to have made a killing off personalized video platform Cameo, revealing that he was 'number one in the world for a while'.

He previously opened up about his Cameo earnings (Instagram/@thisisbiged)

During an appearance on The Adam Corolla Show earlier this year, he said: "I started at $25; I topped out at $150. I was doing 75 to 100 a day for four months straight."

From those figures, host Adam Corolla then estimated that Ed would have been making around $50,000 a week on Cameo.

On top of having his own merch and starring in comedy shows, he's also found success in the world of real estate, working as an agent in Northwest Arkansas.