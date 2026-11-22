90 Day Fiancé star Sheila Mangubat has died at age 35.

The sad news comes after Mangubat’s former fiancé, David Dangerfield, announced her death in an Instagram post on November 21, as he revealed she had passed in the Philippines, her home nation.

As reported by TMZ, she died days before her 36th birthday.

“It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines,” Dangerfield wrote online. “I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support.”

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According to the outlet, Mangubat’s brother Jonathan posted a video of her funeral today, and footage of her family at her death bed.

Mangubat’s sister Grace, also wrote on Facebook: “Rest in peace my beloved sister, Shiela Mangubat ... fly high my sister, we will miss you.”

Sheila's cause of death has not been confirmed.

Mangubat, from Cebu, met Dangerfield in a Facebook group for deaf singles back in 2021, before the pair ventured on a long-distance romance before getting engaged.

They then appeared on TLC's sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023.

However, the pair reportedly split in October 2025 after undergoing K-1 visa issues.

“I’ve lived in Omaha on my own for a long time now. I want to start a family and have a wife,” David said in a June 2023 episode of the show. “I was open to dating a hearing, deaf or hard of hearing person. I was putting myself out there consistently and getting a lot of ‘no’s.’ It hurt my feelings because I wanted to be in a relationship.”

The pair met on Facebook (TLC)

“I’m happy I never gave up because I found my love,” he said at the time. “I have a girlfriend who’s name is Sheila, and she’s beautiful. She is 31 and lives in Cebu, Philippines. When I first saw Sheila’s picture, it got my heart beating.”

Despite their split, they were said to have rekindled their relationship in June this year.

Mangubat leaves behind her son, Jhonreil, from a previous relationship.

“I will have a new family with Sheila in the future,” David once said of Jhonreil, who was 12 at the time the pair got together. “Sheila is better than any other woman I’ve dated because Sheila is a sweet person. She is the perfect match to me. I’ll love Sheila forever.”

Those who knew her, or were fans of the couple have since shared their condolences online.

One person wrote: "I am so sorry for your loss, David. I am praying for you and Sheila's family during this incredibly difficult time."

Another said: "I am so sorry for your loss. I loved watching you both on 90 Day Fiancé. Your banter was very funny. May you always feel her presence as she joins your team of guardian angels."

Someone else wrote: "My deepest condolences, David."

At this time, TLC has not issued a public statement in response to the news.