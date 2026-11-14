Kindergarten Cop child star Christian Cousins' heartbreaking final post as star dies aged 43
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Kindergarten Cop child star Christian Cousins' heartbreaking final post as star dies aged 43

Christian Cousins had been diagnosed with liver disease

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Christian Cousins/Facebook

Topics: Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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