Kindergarten Cop child star Christian Cousins' heartbreaking final post as star dies aged 43

Christian Cousins admitted he was struggling with his health in a final social media post in 2025.

The child actor, who made a name for himself alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop, had been suffering from liver disease, his half-brother Jonas Roeser said.

He passed away on October 20, a social media post confirmed.

In his final post on Facebook, which was shared in January 2025, Cousins posted a close-up selfie of himself smiling.

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"That’s a great picture!" one person on Facebook commented on the photo, which lead to Cousins replying: "Not terrible for 41 and barely healthy cuz! lol."

It was Roeser who confirmed in an October 22 Instagram post that the child actor had sadly passed away.

"RIP: My Dear Brother Christian Cousins," he began. "It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away. Christian and his twin brother, Joseph 'Joey' Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father.

Christian Cousins posted a selfie in his final Facebook post (Facebook/Christian Cousins)

"They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college. Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Roeser continued: "But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian.

He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams. Christian had been very sick with liver disease.

"It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.

"Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed."

Cousins wasn't the only member of his family to feature in Kindergarten Cope as his identical twin brother, Joseph Cousins, also appeared in the movie.

The brothers shared the role of Dominic, with the decision to cast twins helping the production meet child labour regulations while filming.

Recalling how he landed the part during a 2020 reunion organised by Yahoo, Cousins explained: "They had seen some previous work we'd done, met with Ivan Reitman and Arnold right off the bat and got it."

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