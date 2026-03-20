Chuck Norris shared a sprightly video to Instagram just days before it was announced that he has died at the age of 86.

Norris' family released a statement today (March 20) announcing that the beloved actor has died suddenly.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," a social media post shared to his Instagram began.

"While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

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The statement continued: "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

Legendary actor Chuck Norris has died aged 86 (chucknorris/Instagram)

While they did not reveal how The Way of the Dragon star died, they did confirm that he'd recently been hospitalized. He's believed to have been hospitalized in Hawaii yesterday, according to reports.

Norris' family went on to say that their 'hearts are broken' in the wake of his passing and asked for privacy during this sad time.

His death comes shortly after the actor celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10.

To mark the occasion, Norris shared a video to Instagram where he could be seen sparring with his trainer.

"I don't age, I level up," he said in the short clip, which turned out to be his final ever post.

People have rushed to pay tribute to Norris following the news of his death. One person penned on Twitter: "RIP to American Icon, Chuck Norris. One of the realest MFers to ever do it."

A second said: "Chuck Norris is off on his last, great adventure: to punch God. Rest easy, legend."

"Such a sad day! The world is down a good man. RIP Chuck Norris," added another.

The Walker, Texas Ranger alum is survived by his wife of over 26 years, Gena O’Kelley, and their twins Dakota Alan and Danilee Kelley.

O'Kelley and Norris wed on November 28, 1998. Prior to that, the actor had been married to Dianne Holechek from 1958 to 1989.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].