Martial artist, actor, and cultural icon Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86, with his family paying a heartbreaking tribute to the man who 'inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives'.

It emerged yesterday (March 19) that the Walker, Texas Ranger star had been hospitalized in Hawaii after suffering a medical emergency, though no details of the incident were released.

But his family confirmed today that the veteran of the US Air Force and some of the greatest action flicks of the past century, like Delta Force and The Way of the Dragon, had passed away.

In a statement, Norris' family said: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

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Chuck Norris' martial arts prowess landed him a breakthrough role in 1968's classic 'The Wrecking Crew' (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The statement continued: "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way."

Norris in 1983's Lone Wolf McQuade (Topkick Productions/Getty Images)

They concluded by writing: "As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.

"Thank you for loving him with us."

Norris' death came just a week after his 86th birthday at his $7 million home on Kauai's North Shore in Hawaii. In typical style, he celebrated by sharing a video of himself sparring with his boxing trainer.

With a nod to his meme-level status, the star wrote in the caption: "I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young."

He held black belts in a number of martial arts and worked alongside Bruce Lee (frederic meylan/Sygma via Getty Images)

Norris added: "I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.

"God Bless, Chuck Norris."

The actor's legendary status as an action hero, with black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and Judo, pushed his celebrity into the stratosphere in the internet age, with jokes referencing his toughness becoming some of the earliest popular memes.

The actor recently shared a post marking his 86th birthday (Instagram/@chucknorris)

These would often be escalated to a point of absurdity, with them typically following the format - 'When Chuck Norris jumps in the water, he doesn't get wet. The water gets Chuck Norris'.

Norris is survived by his wife, Gena O’Kelley, and his five children.