The Met Gala is one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar but there's several famous faces you won't see on this year's red carpet.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood will descend upon New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) as they pull out of their best looks for this year's Met Gala.

For the first time, Anna Wintour's exclusive event will be sponsored by Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez, but the collaboration hasn't come without criticism.

The couple, who married earlier this year, are understood to have contributed an eight-figure sum to sponsor and co-host the gala, of which they are honorary co-chairs.

Advert

Organisers have welcomed Bezos and Sánchez's involvement, though others have criticised it, accusing them of ultimately 'buying' their places at the annual event.

Bezo's reported political affiliations and mounting concerns about labour practices at Amazon have also contributed to the backlash, with protests even taking place in the US.

Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren are this year's Met Gala sponsors (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Several of Hollywood's biggest names are choosing to skip the Met Gala this year, though none have directly said their decision not to RSVP is down to Bezo's sponsorship.

One star who will be notably absent is Zendaya, who is a regular on the Met red carpet and usually one of the most talked attendees.

The actress has opted to miss the event due to an intense period of work commitments, as she's been busy promoting her numerous upcoming projects like The Drama and Euphoria, according to reports.

Lady Gaga is another Met regular who may not appear at the 2026 event, with her attendance yet to be confirmed. The pop star has been at the centre of many of the event's unforgettable moments over the years, including her 2019 appearance when she sported three different looks on the red carpet.

Meryl Streep has also reportedly declined her invite, despite the gala falling days after the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. She plays Miranda Priestly in the film - a character largely understood to have been inspired by Wintour.

A representative for the actress told The Independent that Streep has been invited for "many years but has never attended", adding, "While she appreciates Vogue, Anna, and her incredible imagination and stamina, it has never quite been her scene."

Meryl Streep won't be at the Met Gala (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Despite the criticism, Wintour has publicly praised Bezo's wife Lauren and her contribution to the 2026 Met Gala.

"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event.

"I’m very grateful for her incredible generosity. We’re thrilled she’s part of the night," she previously told CNN.