Charlize Theron is among the long list of celebrities who have spilled all on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cooper, 31, regularly gets celebrity guests to open up about the intimate details of their life, and Theron was no different.

Lately, Nikki Glaser went viral after admitting she ‘wouldn’t care’ if her boyfriend Chris Convy, were to sleep with other women.

Theron, however, is currently single, and therefore spoke about the intimate, and fun details of single life as a 50 year old, as well as what she regrets not going in her 20s.

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The Mad Max star has been in a number of high profile relationships, which included Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend. Theron is now enjoying single life, and has regularly expressed that she has no desire to get married.

Lately, the star revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she has no interest in living with a partner again, but isn’t opposed to dating, which she also made clear on her NSFW confession on Call Her Daddy.

Charlize wasn't holding back (Photo by Stephanie Augello/FilmMagic)

The two got onto the topic of one night stands, in which Theron admitted she had had ‘just three’ in her life. Although - it’s something she now regrets, and wish she did more of.

“I don’t have many of them, I’m sitting here sounding like I do,” she admitted. “So when I do, I’m like ‘oh f**k yeah I should’ve done this in my 20s! I was married from the time that I was like, having sex to the time that I had my last relationship. Then I had children. Who has time for dates, and shaving, and waxing and makeup?”

The star then continued even further as she went into detail about a recent sexual encounter she’d had.

“I did just recently f**k a 26-year-old,” the mother of two admitted. “And it was really f*****g amazing.”

Theron is currently enjoying single life

“F**k yes!” Cooper cheered, as she fist pumped the air in delight.

“I’ve never done that,” Theron continued. “And I was like, ‘oh this is great!’”

An impressed Cooper then responded: “Can I just say, the 26-year-old is the luckiest man on the planet! He’s walking differently today!”

The Bombshell actress is mother to adopted daughters, Jackson and August. The Oscar winner adopted Jackson in 2012, and August three years later, in 2015.

Opening up about her decision to PEOPLE, the star said: "Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day. "This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first."