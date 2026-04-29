Nikki Glaser has spoken out on the ‘backlash’ after revealing that she ‘wouldn’t care’ if her long-term boyfriend were to have sex with other women.

The comedian is not one to hold back, but the comedian has revealed she’s now ‘embarrassed’ after her revelation went viral.

Glaser began dating TV producer Chris Convy in 2013, after meeting on the set of the MTV show Nikki & Sara Live.

Convy has never minded his partner speaking about their relationship during her gigs - which is maybe why she thought she’d shared too many details…

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Earlier this month, the 41-year-old spilled all on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “In a relationship, I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up,” she said. Although, Glaser insisted she wouldn’t be doing the same.

Nikki and Chris met in 2013 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“But that is not a two-way street. I’m not someone who likes to hook up when I’m in a relationship. I don’t really care about that. But I don’t care if someone else were to. In fact, I kinda like it,” she continued. The star even went as far to say it ‘horny’ to think about her partner with other girls.

However, Glaser may now have some regrets on how much she opened up on the podcast, which she said was like a conversation with her ‘best friend.’

“A week later, I wake up to just headlines about ‘Nikki Glaser says that she likes for her boyfriend to sleep with other women,’ and it was like five different headlines showing up on my feed,” she recalled on a recent episode of the On with Kara Swisher podcast.

“It was really embarrassing, because that was just one little thing I talked about, that I’m kind of turned on by the idea of it.”

Nikki said she was 'humiliated' after the headlines (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The star then revealed that she had some voice-over work the next day, with people on the Zoom exclaiming: “‘Wow, a lot of headlines about you today.’”

“It’s so humiliating that they know this!” she said.

Elsewhere in the Call Her Daddy podcast, Glaser even admitted that asking her boyfriend about past exes and hookups would be like 'foreplay' to her.

“There have been some interesting things that were fun for me to hear about and experience, and fun for him, too,” she admitted. “It’s just what I’m into."

It seems Glaser can’t catch a break lately, as she recently suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction on TV. Although, she handled it like a pro.

While appearing alongside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their hit show, Live With Kelly and Mark, the star had a brief underwear slip - pointed out by Ripa.

“Oh wait, you can see your underpants!” Ripa exclaimed, as Glaser joked: “Oh, it’s just for you!”