Things got awkward for Nikki Glaser recently as she suffered an awkward underwear malfunction live on air.

The American comedian and actress is known for her hilarious comedy sketches, but this one definitely wasn’t scripted.

The 41-year-old recently appeared alongside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their hit show, Live With Kelly and Mark.

However, things didn’t start off as planned when Ripa quickly pointed out Nikki’s awkward wardrobe malfunction.

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As she jumped up to sit up on the heightened chair in a baby blue sleeveless minidress, Glaser had a brief underwear slip.

“Oh wait, you can see your underpants!” Ripa exclaimed before starting the interview.

However, Glaser didn’t let the embarrassment get to her, as she joked: “Oh, it’s just for you!”

Consuelos felt the awkwardness however, as he placed his cue card in front of his eyes. “I’m just gonna…” he said, before Glaser exclaimed: “Oh, right down the barrel here, sorry guys!"

Ripa, however, ‘didn’t mind at all,’ as Glaser once again joked: “Oh good, I’ll send you a picture later!”

Fans were impressed with how Glaser handled the moment with one writing on social media: “Nikki handled it like a pro! Love her quick wit!”

It’s been a funny week for the comedian as she made a hilarious revelation about Leonardo DiCaprio when appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

DiCaprio drew the short straw during Glaser’s Golden Globes monologue and she joked the only thing people know about the Titanic star is his ‘string of girlfriends in their 20s’. She later added: “The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘Pasta, pasta, and more pasta’?”

Nikki Glaser revealed what Leonardo DiCaprio gifted her after her Golden Globes monolouge (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

There’s no hard feelings however, as during her monologue on The Tonight Show, Glaser revealed that she sends flowers to everyone she’s joked about after her gigs - and DiCaprio actually sent her something back!

“He sent me three baskets of pasta as a ‘thank you,’” Glaser revealed on The Tonight Show, which she found ‘so funny and so good’.

In true Glaser style she later joked: “And part of me was like, ‘Does Leo want to smash?’”

The star is never one to hold back in interviews, as she recently revealed that she doesn’t ‘really care’ if her long-term boyfriend were to sleep with other women.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger in 2022, the star said: “I want things that other people want. I wouldn’t mind if [he] had a little fling with someone else… Everyone has their own kinky thing. My thing is, I don’t mind that.”