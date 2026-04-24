Pete Davidson has decided to take a step back from the tattoo removal process by getting some new ink that pays homage to his daughter, Scottie.

At one point, Davidson had close to 200 tattoos and revealed during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in May 2021 that he had begun the process of having them removed, which would reportedly set the 32-year-old back $200,000.

"It takes, like, three hours — you have to get there, like, three hours earlier — to cover all your tattoos. For some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much," the comedian said at the time.

While Davidson may have erased some of his body art, that doesn't mean he's against it altogether.

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E! News recently reported that he debuted some new ink at CinemaCon, a small tattoo that pays tribute to his newborn daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

Fans have spotted the new ink... (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

The tat sits on the side of Davidson's face, next to his ear, and reads ‘Scottie’.

The SNL star welcomed Scottie with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, 29, in December 2025, with the pair calling her 'our perfect angel girl'. The little one's name is an ode to Davidson’s late dad, Scott, who died as a New York firefighter during 9/11.

Davidson recently sat down with People Magazine and opened up about becoming a father for the first time.

"I'm very lucky because Elsie [Hewitt] is a fantastic mom, and I can't stress enough how lucky I am," he said.

Davidson pictured in 2019 before his tattoo removal process (left), compared to his recent CinemaCon appearance (right) (Steven Ferdman/WireImage/ VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Davidson continued: "And what's also cool is you get to watch someone come into this other role, and it's so nice to see.

"It's very rewarding to see the person you chose to have a baby with actually crush it so naturally.

"And so Scottie's very lucky in that way. So we're having a blast. It's really cute, and it's fun to dress up a little baby."

While Davidson has had many tattoos removed in recent years, one he's decided to keep is an unexpected nod to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Davidson recently opened up on what it's like being a dad (Instagram/@elsie)

He got the tattoo after the politician missed out on the US presidency to Donald Trump in 2016.

Posting an image of the tattoo to Instagram in 2017, the comedian wrote: "Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift, so I got a tattoo of my hero.

"Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe."

Clinton replied to the post, saying: "Thanks, @petedavidson, This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas, my friend."

What tattoo could Davidson get next?