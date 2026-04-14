Pete Davidson has revealed the impact his dad’s death had on him after finding out he died on 9/11 at seven years old.

It has been 24 years since the world stopped and watched the 9/11 tragedy unfold, without being able to do anything about it.

The terrorist attacks involved hijacking a number of planes to crash into the Lower Manhattan buildings, the Pentagon, and another that was headed for Washington D.C. and was downed by passengers who took control of it.

However, two managed to meet their destinations and flew into the World trade Center’s North and South Twin Towers.

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In the attack, 3,000 people we killed, and one of those was Davidson's father, Scott (Scottie).

While the Saturday Night Live star has been candid, and even brought up his dad’s September 11, 2001, death in his comedy shows, he’s spoken with fellow comedian, Theo Von, about the impact it had on him as a kid.

Pete Davidson spoke with Theo Von about his dad's death (YouTube/@theovon)

Taking to Von, Davidson explained that his father was part of the first firefighter house to arrive on the scene and sadly died as he tended to those in need.

Being so young, he described his memories of his dad a few and ‘far between’, but said he remembered how ‘hilarious’ he was and ‘I just remember laughing a lot, him being pretty jacked’ and ‘always had a big smile on his face.’

Speaking on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast the other year, the comedian said his father told him he was 'going to pick [him] up' on the day of 9/11, but never did.

"I got picked up by my mom. She didn't tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad's at work, I had no idea. My mom's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV'," he said.

"I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything.' And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV."

He found out after watching TV (National Fallen Firefighters Foundation)

He explained to Von that he was 'really young so I didn't even really know what the f*** happened and it hit me later.”

He went on to say it made him ‘angry’ when he began college and started to process it more.

Shockingly, he revealed that the death of his dad led to him attempting suicide at 8, and trying to drown himself in the family pool so he could be reunited with Scottie.

Explaining that he felt that way on and off until he began his SNL career, Davidson revealed that he ‘inadvertently’ became drawn to older men within the comedy scene to replace that need for a father figure.

However, he said his ‘innocence’ was lost, and he felt older than his years due to the death of his father.

Instead of wanting to hang with kids his age, he joked with Von that he wanted to smoke ‘and cry’.

But finding the ‘weird’ group of friends he made helped him with his want to join his dad.

Now, the comedian is a father, having announced the birth of his daughter – lovingly named Scottie – in December last year.