Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has opened up on what it was like to have the support of reality TV star Kim Kardashian at Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 41, has reportedly been in a relationship with the 45-year-old The Kardashians star since the start of the year, and she made their romance 'Instagram official' last week when she included him in a roundup of photos.

Hamilton has dated several A-list celebrities, his best known relationship being with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger whom he was with on-and-off for seven years.

When making her romance with Hamilton public via social media on Tuesday, Kardashian posted a picture of the pair cycling along a river in New York on a sunny day, where she appeared to lose control of the bike at one point.

Advert

Kim Kardashian shared a funny photo of her with Lewis Hamilton last week (kimkardashian/Instagram)

The well-loved driver, who finished second in yesterday's race, said of mom-of-four Kardashian: "It is amazing to have her come this weekend and to have that support.

"It is amazing to have good people around you, good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

Hamilton blew a kiss to Kardashian as she watched him collect his runners-up trophy, with her arrival 50 minutes before the start of the grand prix seeing her pose for pictures outside of Hamilton’s Ferrari garage, before heading to the starting grid.

Kim was joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend (Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage)

On the grid, she was approached by Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle, who asked her a series of questions, including 'Are you enjoying F1?', but Kardashian ignored him, to which he replied: "Okay, so we’re not talking today." Awkward!

Saturday’s qualifying saw her make her first appearance in the Formula One paddock since she started dating the seven-time world champion.

Yesterday, Kardashian wore a white dress on the grid with large pink-tinted sunglasses.

She was accompanied at the race by her sister Khloé, who wore a similar outfit, while other famous faces attending the race included Donald Trump Jnr, singer Karol G, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, former snowboarder Shaun White, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews.

The couple shared a sweet moment with one another (Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

The Monaco Grand Prix was won by Mercedes’ Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is just 19 years old.

In the lead-up to his win, Hamilton said his main competitor was doing 'a phenomenal job'.

He shared: "Kimi is doing a phenomenal job. But it just encourages me to level-up and it encourages everyone else to level-up, too.

"And I am going to do my best to try and chase him down for the rest of the year."

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship timeline

It’s not clear when Kardashian and Hamilton first cross paths; however, they are pictured together at events with their partners at the time on numerous occasions over the years.

Hamilton and Kardashian seen with their former partners, Nicole Scherzinger and Kanye West, in 2014 (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

December 2025

The pair both attend Kate Hudson's star-studded New Year's Eve party in Aspen, Colorado.

February 2026

Dating rumors begin to swirl as The Sun reports that they take a trip together to a luxury hotel in the Cotswolds, UK.

Just one day later, Kardashian and Hamilton are seen entering a Paris hotel together, before heading to Aqua Kyoto for a date.

A source tells People: “It was a romantic meetup.”

On February 8, the stars make their first public appearance together as they are spotted at the Super Bowl.

March 2026

Kardashian and Hamilton share similar desert landscape snaps on Instagram, suggesting they were on a trip with one another.

A source tells Us Weekly: “They are going strong and really happy. Lewis is head over heels and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match. He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her.”

Following the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Kardashian posts a pic of her Gucci look. Hamilton comments with a heart-eyed emoji.

He commented on one of Kardashian's post (Instagram)

Later that month, they’re photographed in Tokyo together. The racing car driver is in Japan for the F1, while Kardashian is there for a spring break vacation with sister Khloé and their children.

April 2026

Kardashian makes her debut on Hamilton’s Instagram page, appearing in a video of him driving, where she says: “That’s insane.”

The pair are seen watching Justin Bieber’s headline set at Coachella weekend one.

Kardashian appears to soft-launch Hamilton on Instagram as she’s seen sitting on a man’s (who has tattoos that seem to match Hamilton’s) lap. She captions the post: “Coachella Hallelujah.”

The mystery arm appears to belong to Hamilton (Instagram/@kimkardashian)

June 2026

Kardashian hard launches Hamilton on her Instagram feed, posting a pic and video of them cycling in NYC in her carousel.

“Lately,” she writes in the caption of the post.

Days later, the reality star supports him in Monaco for the Grand Prix. She’s seen hugging Hamilton before the race and then watching from the sidelines.