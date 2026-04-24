Some streamers who make millions from sitting in front of a camera invest their staggering incomes in sports cars and luxury goods, but one of the most popular creators on Twitch spends her money on gas stations.

Even though Amouranth has poured around $14 million into purchasing four gas stations, you wont find the 32-year-old with six million followers on Twitch pumping gas or serving food that passes for hot dogs.

That's because, unlike many influencers who suddenly find themselves with more money than they could possibly use, Amouranth, real name Kaitlyn Siragusa, is turning her streaming and OnlyFans income into an investment empire.

She explained how this works, and why she chose to buy gas stations, on Caleb Hammer's Financial Audit podcast, where she explained what she does with a massive cheque. “When it’s like $3 million, it’s usually gas station stuff. Gas stations are like $3 million each," Amouranth said.

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Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as Amouranth, spends her millions wisely (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

She also revealed how many she owned, telling Hammer: "I think I have about three right now, and I’m working on a fourth. Each one is worth about $3-4 million, because that’s the land plus all the facilities.”

But the reason the streamer, who makes thousands of dollars just by streaming herself while sleeping, chooses to invest in gas stations is to create a steady revenue stream without losing a dime.

Plus it helps with the staggering income taxes she pays on her income, which her husband said was over $1 million every single month from the various streaming, social, and adult platforms where she has a strong presence.

Explaining how her gas station scheme works, Amouranth said: “I don’t really know the yearly cash flow off the top of my head, because I don’t really look at them for profitability."

She continued: "It’s more so I can reduce, on paper, how much I’m making to the IRS, because I have all these business expenses.”

While this is a bit of a vague explanation, the first time she bought up a gas station, Amouranth went more into the details of how this investment scheme works. She said on X: "For the record it would be dumb for me to buy a gas station and run it myself.

"I am buying it & [triple net leasing] it to a publicly traded company. Now since we bought this gas station... I will take an accelerated depreciation charge of approximately $3m."

So after buying the property and then leasing it to a company who pays all of the costs. Then afterwards, she sells the gas station at its higher appreciated value. Apparently, once all the dust is settled with the IRS, she's even made $110,000.

Amouranth has said this means she basically gets the gas station for 'free' and makes $85,000 on the lease.

With this scheme, the streamer has bought up a number of other not-so-flashy business properties, with Amouranth also owning a number of franchised corner stores like 7-Eleven and even a car wash.