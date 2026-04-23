Leonardo DiCaprio sent Nikki Glaser bizarre gift after she mocked him at awards show

No one is safe from being roasted by Nikki Glaser and after she took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes, he had a surprisingly playful response.

The comedian, 41, hosted the 2026 ceremony and didn’t hold back, poking fun at the One Battle After Another star, 51, and his famously private personal life. While Glaser said she tried to avoid an obvious angle about his dating life, she ultimately couldn’t resist referencing the long-running joke about his girlfriends.

During the monologue, Glaser said: “The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this [in your career] before your girlfriend turned 30. It’s just insane.”

The actor laughed along with the crowd and took it in good spirit, as Glaser quickly acknowledged: “I’m sorry I made that joke; it’s cheap. I tried not to, but we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else. Open up.”

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Leonardo DiCaprion at the 2026 Golden Globes (Tommaso Boddi/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

But it wasn’t just the dating jab that stood out, Glaser also zeroed in on one of the only personal details she could find about him, even putting it to him directly on stage - his love of pasta.

“Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta?” she asked.

Glaser later explained that writing material about DiCaprio proved tricky because he reveals so little publicly, leading her to dig up an old interview for inspiration.

Reflecting on the moment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Glaser said: "After I do it, I always send flowers to everyone that I made fun of that was a good sport about it, which was everyone. Just to say thank you because it is a part of why I'm successful at it."

"The only person who sent something back to me," she continued, "I did a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio, which I was really struggling with because I was like, 'I just don't want to make the joke about how he has young girlfriends. It's been done so many times.' That joke's been going on longer than his current girlfriend's been alive."

DiCaprio is currently in a relationship with Vittoria Ceretti, 27.

"But it was like there was nothing else to say about him," Glaser continued. "Then I was like, 'Well, that's kind of funny.' So I was like, 'This guy doesn't reveal anything about himself. Let's find something he's revealed.'"

"Me and my writing team found a Teen Beat article from 1991," she recalled. "I was like, 'Leo, we don't know anything about you. The only thing we know about you is from a Teen Beat article in 1991, where you told us your favorite food is pasta, pasta, and more pasta.'"

"He sent me three baskets of pasta as a thank you," Nikki explained. "He sent me pasta. So funny. So good. Part of me was like, 'Does Leo want to smash?' Like, I was like, 'All right.' Then I was like, 'The type of girl he goes for, he wouldn't send pasta to.’ It was a dry pasta."

Safe to say, of all the jokes that night, that one definitely stuck and came with a side of carbs.