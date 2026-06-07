Sharon Stone broke down in tears as she recalled the moment her marriage was ‘over’ after she was willing to undergo a bilateral mastectomy.

In the early 2000s, the Basic Instinct star was told she had two large tumors in her breasts, after undergoing a mammogram.

After discovering one of the tumors was ‘bigger than her left breast’ Stone told David Begnaud on The Person Who Believed in Me podcast that she was visited by a doctor, who told her that she should have a ‘bilateral mastectomy’ - the removal of both breasts.

The doctor told the actor that usually ‘when they’re all the way up into here,’ while pointing towards her shoulder, that they know it’s cancer 'before they go in.' Although Stone told them: “I don’t have cancer.”

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Sharon Stone told doctors she 'didn't have cancer' (YouTube/David Begnaud)

However, Stone still opted to have the procedure - telling the podcast host she wasn’t ‘f*****g around’. Although she stated her husband at the time was ‘furious’ with the decision.

Recalling what her ex-husband said, Stone told the host he called the decision to move both her breasts ‘ridiculous’ before getting up and leaving the room.

“He was furious. And the doctor said to him, ‘If I had more patients like her, we’d have more women alive today. You need to sit down.

“I said, ‘I make the decisions, not you.’ That was the end of the marriage,” she said.

Stone then said that the relationship was ‘over’ in that room. “You could just tell."

Sharon Stone underwent surgery to remove her benign tumors (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

“He thought I was ridiculous, he thought I was foolish, he thought I was making too many decisions myself,” she said.

The star did not mention her husband by name during the interview, although she has been married twice.

In 1984, she tied the knot with film director and producer Michael Greenburg, with the pair going their separate ways in 1987.

She then wed journalist Phil Bronstein between 1998 and 2004.

Stone later found out that her tumors were benign, and therefore didn’t undergo a double mastectomy - although did have surgery to remove the tumors.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the Hollywood star opened up about a physical attack that left her with a broken ribcage.

“I don’t know how much I can tell about this. I was hit from behind. I was unconscious on the floor. The two couches were sideways. The coffee table was all over the place. It was sort of upside down. Everything that had been on the coffee table was all over the floor and I didn’t know how I got there,” she said, without naming the attacker.