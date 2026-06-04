Sharon Stone has recalled being physically assaulted some ten years ago, which left her with a fractured rib cage.

The 68-year-old is certainly no stranger to speaking about her life away from Hollywood, while also touching on some of her most iconic scenes.

Stone appeared on a recent episode of CBS News' David Begnaud's The Person Who Believed in Me podcast recently, where she spoke about the disturbing incident which left her requiring medical assistance.

The actor said: "I don’t know how much I can tell about this. I was hit from behind. I was unconscious on the floor. The two couches were sideways. The coffee table was all over the place. It was sort of upside down. Everything that had been on the coffee table was all over the floor and I didn’t know how I got there."

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Without detailing the name of her attacker, the Hollywood star went on to say the full realization of the damage caused by attack didn't come to her attention until nearly a decade later.

Stone says she was attacked a decade ago (Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

It was then when she decided to visit the doctors following neck and shoulder pain.

"I went to a clinic because I was having a lot of problems with the back of my neck and my shoulders were so sore and I went to a neck and spine clinic in Marina Del Rey and they had given me propofol and they’d done a lot of X-rays of my front and back and all this stuff," Stone continued.

"They were going to do some kind of injections into what they thought was arthritis in my neck and shoulders, and they had done all these preliminary X-rays of my thoracic rib cage and my neck and my shoulders and my spine and the doctor came in and he’s like, ‘We’re not going to be able to do this surgery.'"

The injuries only became apparent some time after the attack (Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images)

Stone continued: "I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ And he’s like, ‘Your thoracic rib cage is all fractured and scarred back together. It’s clear that you were attacked and that what happened to you was a felony.'"

The actor went on to say she would not be publicly naming her attacker, though she did say they were reported and that her team 'did everything'.

"I had the opportunity to press charges, but because it had been a decade and because I’m a public figure, I decided not to," Stone added.