James Norton reveals how medical emergency nearly derailed A-list awards dinner during Nicole Kidman speech
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James Norton reveals how medical emergency nearly derailed A-list awards dinner during Nicole Kidman speech

The House of the Dragon star opened up about the terrifying moment he suffered a medical emergency while attending an awards ceremony

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Topics: House Of The Dragon, Celebrity, Nicole Kidman

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks