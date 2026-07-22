Robert Irwin reveals which animal he thinks is most likely to go extinct next as he shares hopeful message

Robert Irwin has named the animal he believes is most at risk of going extinct in his lifetime, but says there is still reason for hope even for species on the brink of disappearing forever.

The wildlife conservationist and Australia Zoo star was asked the question as part of LADbible's Honesty Box series, and didn't hold back on how tough the answer was for him to give.

"Next animal to go extinct, that's really sad," Irwin said. "There are some animals that I look at that I just go, this is really, this is tough."

He said the Sumatran tiger was the species that came to mind first, revealing there are only around 400 to 500 left in the wild. Irwin also pointed to the Javan rhino as another animal under serious threat.

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"We're talking about icons, tigers, rhinos," he said. "To be talking about animals like that going extinct in my lifetime, that's insane."

What animal has recovered from near extinction?

Despite the bleak outlook for some species, Irwin said his work in conservation has shown him that recovery is possible, even for animals that seem almost gone for good. He pointed to the saiga antelope, a species found on the Altyn Dala steppe in Kazakhstan, as a genuine success story.

"I look at, again, a prime example of this, Altyn Dala in the steppe in Kazakhstan," Irwin said, referencing the region's Earthshot Prize-winning conservation project, which he said he has met and spoken with extensively.

Robert Irwin thinks the saiga antelope is one of the most likely animals to go extinct next (Photo by ABDUAZIZ MADYAROV/AFP via Getty Images)

He explained that saiga antelope numbers had fallen to fewer than 20,000 at their lowest point, but have since rebounded to roughly four million.

"They were almost gone, and now finally they're back to healthy numbers," he said. "So even when an animal is on the brink of extinction, there is still hope."

Irwin, 22, has continued to build on the conservation legacy of his late father, Steve Irwin, through his work at Australia Zoo, where he grew up handling crocodiles and promoting wildlife protection from a young age.

He has become known for channeling his father's enthusiastic, hands-on approach to education and animal rescue.

Robert Irwin had an optimistic message that conservation efforts prove that recovery is possible (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Why has Robert Irwin become so popular recently?

Beyond his conservation work, Irwin has built a significant public profile over the past year through a string of high-profile moments, including winning season 34 of the US version of Dancing with the Stars and taking over hosting duties on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

His combination of genuine wildlife passion and a wholesome, down-to-earth public persona has helped him cross over into mainstream entertainment while keeping conservation at the center of his message.

Despite his growing celebrity status, Irwin has continued to use his platform to highlight the urgency of protecting endangered species, framing even the most dire extinction threats within a broader message of hope.

His comments suggest that while animals like the Sumatran tiger and Javan rhino remain in serious danger, examples like the saiga antelope prove that concentrated conservation efforts can still turn things around.