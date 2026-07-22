Godzilla vs Kong star Kaylee Hottle's cause of death has been confirmed as 'blunt force injuries', after the 18-year-old was involved in a deadly traffic accident.

In a statement to the US Sun, the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said: "The manner is accident and the cause is multiple blunt force injuries."

The star's father, Joshua Hottle, shared the devastating news in a 23-minute-long live stream on Facebook.

"I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," he wrote, as he flew to Texas from Maryland to bring home her body.

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In a statement, police reported that a 19-year-old driver was taken to hospital to be treated for 'non life-threatening' injuries, while another passenger declined help at the scene.

Emergency services did everything they could to save the 18-year-old after finding her unresponsive, but they noted that her heart stopped as they rushed her to hospital.

Hottle, who was born deaf, portrayed the character of Jia in the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong, and reprised the role in the 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The young star tragically died on Tuesday morning as first responders rushed to save her life. (Warner Bros.)

Speaking about representation for the deaf community in an interview with Digital Spy in 2024, she said: "Jia being a deaf person in this world, it's so amazing to see her on the big screen.

"In general, I hope that deaf people see her and they think the same thing, that she is as amazing as I think she is."

Police officers in Maryland cited 'excessive speed' as a factor in the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning (July 21).

Her former school, Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, were among the first to release a tribute to the actress in the wake of her death.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," they wrote.

"Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.

"At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."