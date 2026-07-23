Sharon Osbourne has opened up in a rare and deeply emotional new interview on the first anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, revealing the exact, heartwarming message her late husband left behind for his millions of fans around the world.

Speaking to BBC Radio WM on Wednesday as his beloved hometown of Birmingham hosted its first official 'Ozzy Day' celebration, a visibly moved Sharon reflected on the lingering grief and global tributes following the rock pioneer's passing in July 2025.

The iconic frontman, affectionately dubbed the 'Prince of Darkness', passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with health issues, having been publicly diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

His death came less than three weeks after Black Sabbath’s monumental, star-studded farewell Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, which featured historic performances from heavy metal royalty including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Slayer.

Advert

Her voice breaking with emotion at times during the interview, Sharon shared that above all else, she wants the public to remember the legendary rocker for his raw authenticity, unique humor, and charismatic, down-to-earth nature.

Sharon tearfully explained how Ozzy would want to be remembered (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

"He was authentic," Sharon remembered while reflecting on her decades-long marriage to the star. "He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him. He was just genuine, so genuine and funny."

"I mean we could have the worst arguments in the world, but we would end up laughing because he would say something so ridiculous that we would just crack up."

When asked how the rock legend himself would want his legacy to be honored by the millions of people who grew up listening to his music, Sharon passed on a simple, direct instruction straight from the man himself.

"As Ozzy would say, 'when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang,'" she revealed.

Sharon also confirmed that the extensive charitable legacy established during Black Sabbath’s final hometown gig—which raised millions for charities including Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice, and the Birmingham Children's Hospital—will continue indefinitely in his honor.

Ozzy's memory continues to live on in his hometown of Birmingham (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

She shared a personal story explaining how the local children's hospital held a special place in Ozzy's heart after treating him for a severe six-week bout of whooping cough when he was just a child growing up in Aston.

"We will continue that until we find a cure for Parkinson's, because people don't realise it's more and more prevalent," she added, praising the city he loved so deeply. "This is the home of metal. It's Ozzy's home, it's where he was born, what he loved and [Ozzy Day] wouldn't work anywhere else. He was just a real bloke, a really good bloke with a big heart and he wanted to give back."