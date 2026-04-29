The cheating rumors that have swirled around Irish actor Barry Keoghan after his break-up with pop star Sabrina Carpenter have finally been addressed, almost a year and a half after the pair split.

These allegations of infidelity have been incredibly damaging for the Saltburn star, who was forced to remove himself from all social media after the 26-year-old Espresso singer's legion of fans attacked him in the belief that he had been unfaithful.

Her relationship with Keoghan, 33, came to an end in late 2024 after one-year together, sparking endless online speculation - culminating in a belief that the actor had allegedly slept with a 'semi-famous' TikTok star.

While this was merely according to an anonymous tipoff to the gossip site DeuxMoi, both Keoghan and Carpenter have avoided speaking in public about why their relationship fell apart - until now.

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Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dated for roughly a year before it all fell apart (Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This week record producer Benny Blanco's casual podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, featured the Peaky Blinders actor sitting down for an honest chat. Literally, down, as he bared his heart while sitting on the host's kitchen floor.

After avoiding commenting on the allegations for more than a year, Blanco was able to finally draw an answer out of Keoghan about his relationship with one of the world's most famous pop stars.

The actor said: "I came off Instagram, social profiles. I stopped going to events, socializing. It's because there was a narrative out there that's not true. I never confirmed or said anything about it so I just disappeared."

Podcast co-host, the rapper Lil Dicky, then asked the all-important follow up question: "Is it something about cheating?"

Despite withdrawing from social media, it was clear that Keoghan couldn't escape the unfolding rumors about his split with Carpenter. Though, he did point out that one of the sources of these rumors had actually apologized.

Answering Lil Dicky's question, he said: "That I cheated, yeah. I don't want to ever bring anyone else into it but unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, it's amplified.

"You see the narrative, a girl made a video and then a girl made the same video and said sorry for making that up but no one seem to latch on to that video."

The TikTok influencer that the rumors claimed he had cheated with has even gone on the record saying that the claims were false.

"I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I've ever seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn," she said on social media.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Keoghan addressed the 'hate online'.

The actor previously deactivated his Instagram account (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ABA)

"There's a lot of abuse of how I look, and it's kind of past the point of - you know, everyone goes through that… but it's made me shy away," he said, before adding: "It's made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside. I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It's becoming a problem."

Keoghan deactivated his Instagram account in December 2024 after revealing that he'd received messages that 'no person should ever have to read'.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship timeline

September 2023

Carpenter attended an advanced screening of Saltburn in New York. The pair reportedly crossed paths for the first time at a Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week around a week later.

December 2023

Dating rumors begin to swirl as, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two were spotted having dinner together in LA.

February 2024

The stars make their first public appearance together at W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci's Grammys afterparty.

While Keoghan and Carpenter stepped out separately on the red carpet, they were reportedly seen cosying up together inside.

W Magazine later posted a pic of them at the event on X.

Keoghan also kept quiet when a TMZ reporter questioned him about the romance rumors.

Elsewhere in February, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss in public and enjoying dinners out together.

March 2024

Keoghan made an appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore, where Carpenter performed as the opening act.

In one video, the two can be seen hugging backstage.

Later that month, Keoghan and Carpenter posed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. He was also seen wearing a beaded friendship bracelet that read 'Sabrina’.

The stars posed together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

April 2024

As the singer took to the stage for her first-ever Coachella set, Keoghan showed his support and was seen filming her performance.

During the second weekend of the California festival, Carpenter changed the lyrics of her track 'Nonsense' to reference Keoghan’s infamous Saltburn scene.

She sang: “Man his knees so weak, he had to spread mine. He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine.”

May 2024

The stars attended the Met Gala, and while they didn’t walk the steps together, much to the delight of fans, they posed side-by-side at the top.

Later that month, Keoghan threw a party for Carpenter’s 25th birthday.

June 2024

The Irish actor appears in the music video for Carpenter’s single ‘Please Please Please’.

August 2024

Speaking about Keoghan’s reaction to ‘Please Please Please’, the pop star told Variety: “He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that. I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.'”

That same month, DeuxMoi reported the couple had split; however, Keoghan appeared to shut down the rumors when he liked one of Carpenter’s Instagram snaps.

Keoghan and Carpenter in 'Please Please Please' (YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter)

﻿ October 2024

Keoghan made an appearance at Carpenter’s concert in Virginia. According to Entertainment Tonight, when singing her iconic hit ‘Juno’, she changed the lyrics from “I hear you knockin', baby, come on up,” to “I hear you knockin', Barry, come on up.”

November 2024

Speaking about Carpenter during an interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Keoghan admitted: “I'm incredibly blessed. [She's] such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented. Pretty special.”

December 2024

According to several sources, the pair apparently called it quits.

One insider told PEOPLE: “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.”