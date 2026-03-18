Sabrina Carpenter issues blunt response to man's 'misogynistic' comment over her 'Manchild' performance

Sabrina Carpenter had a short n’ (not so) sweet response to an odd comment that has been ridiculed on social media.

It’s no secret that the chart-topping pop star, 26, is not very tall. She’s five feet to be exact.

The Grammy winner recently performed a set at Lollapalooza which included one of her biggest hits, “Manchild”. It's a playful, sarcastic anthem about frustration with immature romantic partners. Sabrina herself described the track as the “embodiment of a loving eye roll” last year when the song came out.

During the show, Sabrina encourages the crowd to sing along to the pre-chorus which has a list of words directed at emotionally immature men. It’s all part of the gag leading up to the big chorus and sees Sabrina and her fans sing “useless”, “slow”, and “useless” before settling on the ‘cuter’ word, you guessed it, “Manchild”.

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But of course, many men aren’t too happy with the song, or the performance, and one X (formerly Twitter) user decided to use the platform in an attempt to ridicule the former Disney Channel star.

In direct response to a clip from the “Manchild” performance, X user @uncledoomer claimed: “Women are always like ‘men are useless’ but Sabrina Carpenter is like 4 foot 11, she can’t even climb into a mid-size SUV without help’.

The post elicited a huge reaction on social media, as you can imagine.

Sabrina Carpenter responded to the post on X (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Bro really thought height was the comeback… meanwhile she got 100k people chanting her lyrics. Priorities all over the place,” one X user replied.

“Men wanna be needed so bad that he gave the most useless example that just proves her point,” another person critiqued.

“This song is about you,” a third fan quipped.

“I mean the song is called ‘Manchild’, referring to men who act like children. Being offended by Sabrina Carpenter is very telling,” a fourth person wrote in response.

Some men have been offended by the song 'Manchild' (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“She’s 5 feet to be exact,” added another fan.

“If you were offended by the song, it’s about you,” someone else opined.

“OK but you do realize she could get a woman to help her, correct? She still doesn’t need a man for that.”

Perhaps the best response came from Sabrina herself, who directly quoted the post with a direct three-word response.

“Yes I can ?” she posted, with the tweet garnering more than 716,000 likes and over 76,000 retweets in a couple of hours.

Oh boy...