YouTube giant MrBeast has revealed the one book he made all his employees read - to learn just one word.

The series, titled 45 Days With MrBeast, sees creator and journalist Jon Youshaei spend over a month with the creator. In one segment, titled Inside MrBeast's YouTube Machine, the two dove into MrBeast's leaked employee handbook, in which he detailed how to succeed at his company.

“I’ve met so many people that have said their boss made them read this,” the YouTuber said.

And one thing the creator has revealed to making his employees do, is read the book, The Goal.

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During the interview, Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, revealed he made his first 250 employees read the book before starting. But why? Well, he said it was to help them get on the same page when he says the word ‘bottleneck’.

"It helps get everyone on the same page of when I say 'bottleneck.' I use the word bottleneck quite a bit especially when filming,” he said. "I want people, when I use that word, to understand what it means, and the magnitude.

“If I tell you you’re the bottleneck to the production to me that’s a very very serious sentence,” he said. “To people who might not have read The Goal, they’d be like, ‘okay’”.

Is anyone else confused? Don’t worry, we’re here to break it down.

In The Goal by Eliyahu Goldratt, a bottleneck “is any resource whose capacity is equal to or less than the demand placed upon it. And a non-bottleneck is any resource whose capacity is greater than the demand placed on it.”

To further expand, in Chapter 2 of the guidebook ‘Creating Content’ the star wrote that employees needed to ‘Avoid corporate bottlenecks at all costs’.

“Employees need to take sole ownership of getting tasks done in general. Avoid corporate bottlenecks at all costs,” he wrote.

MrBeast made his employees read the book The Goal for one reason (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Within this, it read: "Take ownership and don't give your project a chance to fail. Dumping your bottleneck on someone and then just walking away until it's done is lazy and it gives room for error and I want you to have a mindset that God himself couldn't stop you from making this video on time."

MrBeast tells his employees in the handbook to not just go to their co-workers and say they need a thumbnail - but instead to 'look them in the eye and tell them they are the bottlneck.'

So there you have it, now you know what it takes to work for the star!

Elsewhere, MrBeast, who has almost 500million subscribers told employees to work on ‘multiple videos’ everyday.

“Please do not come in and only work on one video during a workday,” the paper read. “That’s how you fall behind on future videos and create a nasty cycle I’m trying to stop.”

Well, looks like it worked!