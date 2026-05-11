MrBeast reveals his 'Purple Cow' rule he uses to get '100 million views' on videos

MrBeast previously revealed a 'Purple Cow' rule he uses to to get over 100 million views on his videos.

The content creator, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is the biggest YouTuber on the planet with a whopping 484 million subscribers.

There's no doubt that the crazy challenges you often see on MrBeast's channel are extremely popular, and in a podcast appearance last year, Donaldson detailed the secret to his success.

Speaking on Theo Von's This Past Weekend, MrBeast spoke about the 'Purple Cow' theory that works a treat when it comes to 100 million+ views.

Advert

In the clip, which is doing the rounds again on social media, the YouTuber said: "A big part of getting 100,000,000 views on a video is whether it’s something someone has seen before or not.

"There’s this analogy I like to use if you're driving down the road and you see a cow, you' wont look. But if there's a purple cow, you're going to look four times."

The YouTuber has revealed the secret to his YouTube channel (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Donaldson continued: "It’s kind of the same way on social media. If you’re scrolling through videos and it’s something you’ve seen before it’s like seeing a regular cow. But if it’s a video you’ve never seen before, like putting a bunker underground and having two people live in it, that’s the equivalent of a purple cow on social media."

While hugely successful, MrBeast has spoken openly about his mental health and burnout.

Speaking on The Colin and Samir Show, a podcast hosted by filmmakers Colin Rosenblum and Samir Chaudry in 2023, Donaldson said: "I don't have a life. I don't have work-life balance. My personality, my soul, my being is making the best videos possible, entertaining my fans as best as I can. That is why I exist on this planet.

"I'm miserable a lot of times. I have a mental breakdown every other week because I push myself so hard."

MrBeast has spoken in the past about the struggles of running a YouTube channel (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

MrBeast did not specify what he meant by a 'mental breakdown', though he did reveal what he does to come out of the other side.

"I just take a couple of hours off, I watch some anime, and then I'm good to go," the content creator added.

Beast Industries, Donaldson's company, is currently embroiled in a legal battle with former employee Lorrayne Mavromatis, who recently filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination against her former employer.

The YouTuber's company said the allegation had been 'fabricated for the sole purpose of sparking headlines' and for a 'multimillion dollar payday'.