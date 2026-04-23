Beast Industries has issued a statement after a former executive at the company filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination against her former employer.

In a complaint filed in North Carolina on Wednesday (April 23), Lorrayne Mavromatis claims she was fired upon returning from maternity leave and described the company, owned by YouTuber MrBeast, as a 'boy's club'.

Mavromatis, who was initially hired as head of Instagram before later being promoted to head of creative, claims one company leader repeatedly made comments about her appearance.

The former employee alleged in one incident that former CEO James Warren dismissed her concerns that a fellow colleague sexually harassed her, before she asked Warren why MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, hadn't worked with her on certain projects.

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The suit claims Warren told her she is a 'beautiful woman' and that her 'appearance had a certain sexual effect on Jimmy'.

Lorrayne Mavromatis, who used to work for MrBeast, has filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber's company (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Mavromatis has also alleged that 'sexually inappropriate comments were acceptable at MrBeast and that complaining could adversely affect her employment'.

Beast Industries has now dismissed such claim, stating the allegation had been 'fabricated for the sole purpose of sparking headlines' and for a 'multimillion dollar payday'.

Mr Beast's company added in a statement on Wednesday (April 23): "This clout-chasing complaint is built on deliberate misrepresentations and categorically false statements, and we have the receipts to prove it.

"There is extensive evidence — including Slack and WhatsApp messages, company documents, and witness testimony — that unequivocally refutes her claims. We will not submit to opportunistic lawyers looking to manufacture a payday from us."

A spokesperson added to Deadline: "This is an allegation fabricated for the sole purpose of sparking headlines. It’s also disgusting that the lawsuit is exploiting Jimmy’s eye condition and Crohn’s disease — two medical conditions he has been publicly open about — in their attempt to secure a multimillion-dollar payday."

MrBeast's company has denied the allegations (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Speaking of Mavromatis, the lawsuit adds: "During her employment, Plaintiff herself experienced and observed other female employees be subjected to sexual harassment that was both condoned and/or perpetuated by their supervisors."

She also alleges that the company didn't have a process for reporting sexual harassment in 2023 when she made the complaint and that she was demoted to merchandise social media after the investigation, which happened shortly before she went on maternity leave.

But during that time, Mavromatis claims she was asked by her supervisor to work on multiple projects, including a trip to Brazil.

She claims in the lawsuit that Beast Industries fired her three weeks after she returned from maternity leave.

UNILAD has approached Beast Industries for further comment.