Howard Stern’s ex-employee is suing the radio host for $2.5 million in damages after claiming she faced 'immense pressures on the household'.

Leslie Kuhn, the former personal assistant to both Stern, 72, and his wife Beth, 53, is taking The Howard Stern Show’s creator to court after nearly four years of working for the broadcaster.

Kuhn was first hired as an office manager for the SiriusXM show in September 2022 and was then hired as Stern's executive assistant in January 2024.

However, according to court documents filed against Stern, in May of 2024, Kuhn was allegedly asked to move to Southampton, New York, so that she could help manage their mansion, Oceanview.

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She was also tasked with managing Beth’s 'extensive at-home feline rescue and fostering operations', reports Page Six.

Howard and Beth Stern have been named in the filings (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In December 2025, Kuhn was reportedly handed a letter that would pay her a monetary bonus in the form of $80,000, as well as having her salary increase to $265,000 in 2026.

However, in February, she was allegedly fired from her post for 'misconduct of a nature that would be detrimental to one's reputation', and she apparently wants those accusations to remain out of the public eye for fear of them ruining her future job prospects.

Kuhn has since filed the new documents on Sunday (April 12), per Page Six, which accuses Stern of creating a hostile work environment.

According to the lawsuit, Kuhn felt 'immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site', and that she had allegedly seen 'massively disorganized' and 'questionable business operations and accounting practices'.

Leslie Kuhn has accused Stern of creating a 'hostile work environment' (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

However, Kuhn allegedly revealed she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement by Stern’s company, which she claims to have not signed.

This would prevent her from allegedly discussing the couple’s personal life and business details.

It apparently stops her from talking about 'any other matters affecting or relating to the Company and its business, and the personal and business affairs of the Company'.

To this, Kuhn reportedly asked the court to ensure it wasn’t enforceable as it would prevent her from giving her account.

Kuhn’s lawyer, John J. Leonard, told Page Six that she is being 'entirely muzzled' and that there is an alleged 'power' imbalance between her and her former employers.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Leonard claimed in a previous complaint: "Kuhn contends that her termination was the result of, among other things, a hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices.

"As such, Kuhn fully intends to disclose details concerning the facts surrounding her employment."

UNILAD has reached out to a representative of Howard Stern for comment.