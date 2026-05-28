The makers of a high-end 'penis cream' are said to be taking legal action against Brad Pitt due to alleged similarities in his skincare line.

Pitt entered the cosmetic world in 2022, with a brand under the name Le Domaine. However, in summer 2025, the company underwent a revamp, rebranding to Beau Domaine.

Enter Malibu-based brand Beau D., who has claimed 'trademark infringement, false designation of origin after three failed attempts of a private settlement' against the company, Air Mile reports.

The outlet also reports that Beau D., which was founded in 2020 by former fashion editor at Men’s Vogue, Brandon Palas, and Teen Vogue staffer are seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

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Brad Pitt's joint skincare brand changed its name last year (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Not only that, it's reported that they are seeking 'a permanent injunction that would require the French company to stop using the Beau Domaine name and branding entirely', the publication goes on to report.

“This isn’t about publicity or punishment,” Palas told AirMile. “It’s about protecting the integrity of what we’ve spent years building and ensuring independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted.”

According to Palas, it was a friend who had 'alerted him' to alleged similarities in both the name and fonts of the brand.

Pitt, however, is not alone in his skincare brand, which he founded with the Perrin family, famous for their winemaking. The brand, according to its website, is a 'slow aging innovation in luxury skincare that gives longevity to your skin,' and its no wonder users take inspiration from the youthful looking 62-year-old.

Pitt made his entrance into the skin care world in 2022 (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

On the other hand, Beau D.'s unique brand offers just two products, in contrast to Pitt's wider catalogue of cleansers and serums.

Beau D.'s online retailer offers Lip Salve and D. Cream, which if you didn't work it out from the name, is for the penis.

But what does it do? Well, its website promises users that the product will 'service your private parts,''with users just needing to rub the cream in for 'maximum moisture, smoothness, and potency'.

The cream, which retails at $56, includes 'Dong Quai, Horny Goat Weed, and He Shou Wu, along with naturally nourishing extracts like Coral Weed, Ivy Gourd, and Eggplant Fruit', the website states, telling customers it 'puts the power in your package'.

UNILAD has contacted Brad Pitt's representatives and Beau Domaine for comment. Air Mail reports that Pitt's brand has not yet filed a formal legal response.