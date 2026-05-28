Just as we thought we knew all the drama about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's tumultuous relationship - the reality TV star has dropped yet another bombshell.

The exes share two children, True, 8, and Tatum, 3, together. However, the pair were famously on and off during their relationship, with Thompson being hit with a number of cheating scandals. One of these came just before True's birth - who can forget the awkward scene with Kim Kardashian at the bedside?

Despite all the ups and downs, the two continue to co-parent amicably. So much so, that Khloe Kardashian, 41, invited her NBA ex on to her Wonder Land podcast on Thursday, May 28, where she revealed she had convinced Thompson, 38, to get a vasectomy.

Aside to his two children with Kardashian, Thompson is also father to son Prince, 9, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 4, with Maralee Nichols.

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Kardashian and Thompson share two children (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

On her latest podcast episode, Kardashian put her ex in the hot seat, as she asked him whether he wanted to have more children in the future.

“I think I signed off for two embryos,” the NBA star revealed. “So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. Don't want no more.”

It was then that the Good American founder revealed that she had given Thompson an 'ultimatum'.

“What? Getting neutered?” he asked. “Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table.”

Although it didn't seem like he was keen on the idea at first, Thompson told his ex he 'wishes he wasn't so stubborn,' before adding: “Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision.”

Khloe and Tristan spoke about his vasectomy during a new episode of her podcast

That's not all, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also revealing that her ex had legally signed over his embryos to her.

“No more kids, unless it's coming from Khloé's embryos," the star chuckled.

The procedure is reversible, but the pair thought ahead and 'saved sperm' incase Thompson wanted kids with a new partner, Kardashian said. However, he insisted he wouldn't reverse the procedure.

Those who are fans of the show followed the pair's relationship, which began in 2016 - and ended for good in 2021.

Kardashian has not been publicly linked to anyone since, and recently revealed she was in 'no rush' to get back in to dating.

Speaking on her podcast, the mom of two said: "[Being single] really is [the safest thing] ... and then people are always like: 'Why haven't you had a date in four years?' and I'm like: 'Do you f****** wanna go back? Let's go back 10 years and I can give you every man I've been with and what f****** trauma they've caused me on a daily basis."







