Khloé Kardashian has responded to strong criticism online after a billboard of the reality star went viral for a specific reason, but it's not the first time she's been called out for it.

The Kardashians are no strangers to controversy - that's for sure.

Between cheating and friendship scandals, to commercials and selfie-editing accusations, it's safe to say that the sisters have been at the centre of many a media frenzy, with loyal fans closely following their every move.

But it's Khloé, Kris Jenner's youngest Kardashian daughter, who has been in focus this week, and not particularly in a good way.

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The mom-of-two has come under fire online after a billboard promoting her new 'protein chips' has gone viral.

Users on TikTok noted that the 41-year-old looked eerily similar to Beyoncé on the poster, with many accusing the star of 'blackfishing' - and it's not the first first time she's been called out for doing so.

Khloé Kardashian is receiving backlash online. (@khloekardashian/Instagram)

'Blackfishing' is a term used to describe the practice where white people manipulate their appearance - maybe using heavy makeup, tanning, hairstyling, and sometimes photo editing - to appear as though they are black or mixed-race.

Khloé was called out for 'blackfishing' in October 2023, when she dressed up for Halloween as a Bratz doll.

Fans delcared that the star was 'unrecognizable' after noticing that her skin appeared significantly darker than usual in pictures that she had posted on Instagram.

"I love u khlo but this ain’t it! You didn’t have to become darker to be a bratz doll," one fan wrote.

While another added: "Girl I thought this was a random Black woman."

But this time around, Khloé has responded to the allegations, after many accused her of repeating old behavior.

One user said: "She's Khloé, and she's black, and she's back!"

As another commented: "This isn't even blackfishing at this point, that's an identity crisis!"

"A white woman being the same shade as a black woman," a third wrote on X.





But it seems the content must have landed straight in Khloé's very own for you page, as she commented underneath the post: "I'm crying [laughing crying emoji] what is going on"

Many replied to the comment, as one said: "You know you approved that photo girl."

"She said mission accomplished," another wrote.

It comes after the Kardashian sister announced that she is the executive producer of a brand new reality series for Hulu titled The Girls, following her 'inner circle of real-life besties'.

UNILAD have reached out to Khloé Kardashian's representatives for comment.