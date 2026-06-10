Dean Cain has been criticized online for seemingly egging on someone who was making unkind comments about Milly Alcock.

Alcock, who found fame on House of the Dragon, stars as Zara Zor-el in the upcoming Supergirl movie, which hits theaters on June 26.

Ahead of the film's release, there's Supergirl promotion everywhere at the the moment – and one of the posters has had DC Universe fans pointing something out.

One person shared the poster to Twitter and circled 26-year-old Alcock's ears. The captioned the post: "Wait... if Supergirl's skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings?"

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People were quick to share their serious (and not so serious) thoughts on the matter. One commented: "Probably did it when she was on Krypton. No Earth sun there to give her powers."

Milly Alcock plays the lead in the new Supergirl movie (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

"The ear piercer was made from kryptonite," joked another.

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has since reshared the post to his feed along with a thinking face emoji.

One of his followers then responded to the post and compared Alcock to Land of the Lost character Cha-Ka.

"Dang it... I laughed," Cain responded to the cruel comparison.

People have now hit out at Cain and the other person on Twitter for commenting on Alcock's appearance.

"She is like the most conventional attractive woman ever. We can't win," someone said on a Reddit thread.

Another added: "I still remember when these chuds used to call Sydney Sweeney a mid chick with big t*ts. Then they found out she was maga and suddenly they started acting like she was the most beautiful woman in the world."

A third argued: "Why do some men think that if a woman is not physically attractive TO THEM, that they don't deserve basic human decency?"

"She’s doing A list work and she’s good at it. What does he have going on?" questioned somebody else in a swipe at Cain.

UNILAD has reached out to Cain and Alcock for comment.

Dean Cain admitted that he laughed at the unkind comparison (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Cain announced last year that he planned on joining ICE so he could supposedly 'save America'.

It was later suggested by political strategist Tim Miller that it wasn't a good idea for Cain to join ICE because he was 'untrained', but the actor wasn't backing down.

Cain hit back at the time: "I'm not untrained. I've been a sheriff's deputy for almost 10 years. I've been a sworn sheriff's deputy and a reserve police officer. So, I don't know why you're saying untrained."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) then confirmed in August 2025 that the Superman star was set to become an 'honorary ICE officer', which does not give Cain any actual police power.

The DHS went on to say, per BBC News: "Superman is encouraging Americans to become real-life superheroes by answering their country's call to join the brave men and women of ICE to help protect our communities to arrest the worst of the worst."