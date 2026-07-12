Margaret Qualley's team has issued a statement addressing speculation surrounding her split from husband Jack Antonoff, shutting down rumours that infidelity played a role in their separation.

On Friday, July 10, a representative for the actress released a statement acknowledging the couple's recent split after nearly three years of marriage, insisting the reports circulating in the press don't reflect what actually happened between them.

"The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship," the rep said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The statement continued: "They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy."

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PEOPLE had exclusively confirmed on July 8 that the Grammy-winning producer and The Substance actress, 31, had separated, with a source close to the pair saying at the time that they were still 'figuring things out'.

A day later, a separate insider told the outlet the pair "love each other deeply" and were navigating the split "with nothing but kindness and unity."

PEOPLE had exclusively confirmed on July 8 that the Grammy-winning producer and The Substance actress, 31, had separated, with a source close to the pair saying at the time that they were still "figuring things out."(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Why did people think Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley had split?

Speculation over the couple's marriage intensified after Antonoff stepped out in New York City for the July 3 wedding of longtime friend and collaborator Taylor Swift to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, attending without Qualley by his side. He was instead accompanied by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

Antonoff and Qualley first sparked dating rumours back in August 2021, after they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn.

They went public with their relationship in March 2022, making their red carpet debut together at an AFI Awards Luncheon in support of Qualley's Netflix series Maid, before getting engaged just two months later.

The pair tied the knot in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, in August 2023, in front of a star-studded guest list that included Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey.

Their romance also became the inspiration behind "Margaret," a track from Antonoff's frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey, featuring Bleachers. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Did Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding inspire any songs?

Their wedding day went on to inspire a track on Antonoff's band Bleachers' latest album, everyone for ten minutes, which was released in May.

The song reflects on the pair's whirlwind romance and their wedding by the shore, describing the chaos that followed as neighbours reacted to the celebrations.

Their romance also became the inspiration behind 'Margaret', a track from Antonoff's frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey, featuring Bleachers, which touches on the moment the pair first met.

Del Rey has previously credited the couple's relationship with shaping her own outlook on marriage.

Speaking in 2024, she said she was 'grateful' for the example Antonoff had set through his relationship with Qualley, revealing that watching the way he looked at her when they first met played a role in why she waited so long to get married herself, and eventually led her to her now-husband.

Antonoff is currently on the road with Bleachers' Forever Tour, which runs through October 8, while Qualley has moved into pre-production on the upcoming horror film Possession.

UNILAD has contacted reps for Jack Antonoff for further comment.







