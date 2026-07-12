Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 329 has ended in the most heartbreaking and disastrous way possible, leaving the entire combat sports world in a state of absolute shock.

Stepping into the cage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the 37-year-old Irish superstar was making his monumental return to the sport after a grueling five-year absence.

Facing off against American fan-favorite Max Holloway in a high-stakes welterweight rematch, millions of fans across the United States had tuned in expecting an absolute war.

Instead, the main event descended into immediate tragedy. Within literally seconds of the opening horn sounding, McGregor appeared to badly misstep during an early exchange, causing his knee to completely give way underneath him.

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The referee was forced to step in almost instantly to wave off the contest, handing Holloway an immediate victory and leaving the arena in a stunned, silent disbelief.

McGregor was returning to the octagon after a five year absence when disaster struck (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The second the fight was called off due to the horrific injury, social media across America exploded into a state of pure, unadulterated chaos.

Clips of the exact moment McGregor’s knee buckled racked up millions of views within a matter of minutes, driving an unprecedented wave of shock, sympathy, and viral memes across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

For fight fans, the devastating injury instantly brings back dark memories of McGregor's horrific leg break against Dustin Poirier five years ago, with many declaring that this must surely signify the definitive end of his legendary fighting career.

"I actually cannot believe what I just witnessed," one viral post read on X. "Five years of waiting just for it to end in seconds. This is the saddest night in UFC history."

Another heavily shared tweet added: "You can't even make this script up. Conor’s body is just completely done with the fight game.”

As a result of the injury, Max Holloway won on a technicality after McGregor was forced to forfeit (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile a third commented: “Conor McGregor losing his return fight to a leg injury on the first kick is just heartbreaking. He spent 5 years overcoming so much to get back to this point and really seemed to be in a better place. A horrible way to end a massive night.”

While Holloway celebrated a bizarre and bittersweet victory in front of his home crowd, the focus across the United States remains entirely locked on the tragic unfolding of McGregor's Hollywood comeback.

Whether you love him or hate him, the absolute collapse of the biggest fight of the year has guaranteed that the internet will be talking about absolutely nothing else for the rest of the week.