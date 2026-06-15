UFC CEO Dana White has broken his silence as to whether the White House will ever host another fight, and fans aren't happy.

The president's entire immediate family was in attendance on Sunday evening (June 14), as Trump hosted a UFC fight night on the White House grounds as part of programming for America’s 250th anniversary.

Trump, who was also celebrating his 80th birthday, watched the match from a cage-side seat, sitting between CEO White and First Lady Melania.

It was an eventful birthday for the president, who also announced an agreement had been reached with Iran.

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But following the spectacle, the CEO has set the record straight as to whether it will ever happen again, after Trump floated the idea of leaving the cage on the grounds for good.

"I'm always looking to go to great arenas with good technology, and give fans who show up the best experience I possibly can," White said during a post-fight press conference.

The president sat cage-side with his wife Melania for the historic fight. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

He added: "It was amazing experience, it was a one of one, that will never happen again, and for all of us that were involved it was a unique and cool experience."

But when pressed on whether he really meant that fans would never see another event on the White House grounds, he clarified exactly why.

"I can't afford it," he said, "There's no f***ing way we can do this again, I'll never do the Sphere again and we'll never do this again."

But fans weren't happy with the response, with many claiming that the UFC can most definitely afford to put on a similar event again in the future.

One said: "Can't afford it? Lol f*** off, the way you ain't paying your fighters for ages you have the money."

Dana White admitted that the fight was a once-in-a-lifetime event. (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

As another added: "You actually kidding me? Dude raked in millions from this circus."

But others defended the decision, as a third wrote: "This isn't going to happen again because it was a once in a lifetime.

"And honestly if we keep hosting UFC fights at the white house it would look tacky."

This morning following the iconic event, Trump turned to Truth Social to note how even the weather worked in their favor.

"The weather was scheduled to be horrendous, and it turned out to be PERFECT!" Trump said.

The president described it as 'one of the most exciting days in the history of our fabled White House'.