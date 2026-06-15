A body language expert has broken down UFC CEO Dana White's 'subtle moves' during the fight at the White House over the weekend.

On Sunday evening (June 14) President Donald Trump hosted a a UFC fight night on the White House grounds to kick off celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary - as well as his 80th birthday.

The main event saw American fighter Justin Gaethje beat Spanish-Georgian's Ilia Topuria - as he clenched the lightweight championship.

It wasn't the only sporting event Trump attended last week, as he attended the Knicks Game 3 Finals at Madison Square Garden last Monday.

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Back to Sunday, and Trump sat cage-side from the event, with his wife Melania and White.

However, it looks like it was a one-off event, with the UFC CEO announcing after: "It was amazing experience, it was a one of one, that will never happen again, and for all of us that were involved it was a unique and cool experience," adding that he 'couldn't afford it'.

A body language expert has broken down how White 'truly felt' during the huge event (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The event was a huge deal for White, as body language expert Inbaal Honigman for Casino Guru USA said White seemed 'nervous' when walking out to the crowds with Trump.

"As they walk out, White displays every single nervous body language cue known to man," she said. "He does his best to appear confident, puffing his chest out, raising his chin and swaying his arms by his side. Those moves indicate that he wants the audience to view him as a person of authority. But these gestures are only on the outside, whereas all his anxious moves are subtle, and betray how he's truly feeling on the inside."

The expert went on to say that White was 'compressing his lips,' which she says is a nervous mark of someone 'not wanting to say the wrong thing'.

He could also be seen flexing his right hand to 'release some tension,' she says.

Inbaal also noted that White 'couldn't help but bite his lips' while smiling with pride. "Those nerves won't leave him alone," she said.

The pair sat beside each other throughout the night (Evan Vucci/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, the tension seemed to left throughout the night, the expert analyzed.

"He claps his hands - and when White claps, strongly and heartily, it's a way of raising his energy and chasing his fears away. He's using that clapping to hype himself up and ground himself, allowing his tension to lift," she added.

As the pair arrived on South Lawn in front of the crowd, the expert noted how White's 'hands lace up in front of him,' which she interprets as 'protection mode'. However, the tension lifted throughout the night.

On the other hand, Trump didn't seem nervous at all, as expert Inbaal stressed that he 'appeared to be focused on the walk itself' without engaging in 'additional gestures or facial expressions'.











