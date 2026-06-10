Donald Trump took to social media after being noticeably booed at a New York Knicks game

The Knicks lost out to the San Antonio Spurs in the match, with Trump also putting in an appearance at Madison Square Garden for the game.

But the US president was subject to a chorus of boos, which started when the president appeared on the jumbotron in the stadium as the national anthem was sung by Avery Wilson.

At one point it appeared that the boos became so intense as to almost drown out the national anthem itself, while Trump looked on from a private box.

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Since the match on Monday, Trump has taken to social media with a strange post following his appearance at the match.

Trump shared the post on Truth Social just after 2am, and it included a clip of crowds looking on as the presidential motorcade drove down 34th Street in Manhattan on its way to Madison Square Garden in New York.

Trump appeared on the jumbotron (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

This saw a mixed reception, with some people cheering while others booed, and some seemed to be chanting Trump's name, and one person can be heard singing 'Donald Trump is coming to town' to the tune of the Christmas carol Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

After he left the match Trump also spoke to reporters about the reception he received, speaking outside Air Force One.

“I thought great, I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually," he said on Monday night. "You mean, when they had the camera on me?

"I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. I think it was mostly cheers.

Trump in attendance at the game (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

"It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic."

Some people also took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident, with one remarking: "They thought people wouldn’t boo if they showed him during the national anthem.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “They booed louder for Trump than they did for the Spurs you gotta respect it."

A third posted: "Genuinely what made him think it would be a good idea for him to go?"

The NBA is not the only major sports event underway in the US right now, with the FIFA World Cup also kicking off in the US, as well as in fellow host nations Canada and Mexico.

Omar Artan, a referee from Somalia, has been denied entry to the US to work as a referee during this year's competition, meanwhile support staff for the Iranian team were also denied entry to the US.