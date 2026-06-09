According to a forensic lip reader, the US president hinted at a dramatic return to New York during Game 3 of the New York Knicks’ clash with the San Antonio Spurs, even floating the idea of presenting the NBA championship trophy himself.

Trump’s appearance at the iconic arena on Monday night turned one of the biggest sporting events in recent New York history into something closer to a political spectacle.

Streets were locked down, security was tightened to an extraordinary level, and fans were left navigating a maze of checkpoints just to get through the doors.

And after all the fuss over his attendance, Trump didn't appear to be able to keep his eyes open during the game.

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In the end, the Spurs spoiled the storybook moment, beating the Knicks 115–111 and shifting the series to 2–1, delaying any potential title celebrations for at least another game.

Donald Trump going to the Knicks game caused a Manhattan wide lock down for security (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump ‘floated Knicks trophy presentation'

The most eye-catching revelation comes from lip-reading expert NJ Hickling, who analysed Trump’s courtside conversation with Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan for the Daily Mail.

In the footage, Trump appears to discuss returning for Game 4, with a clear suggestion that he wanted to play a visible role if the Knicks were on the brink of clinching the title.

The pair seem to be discussing someone not present, with allegedly Trump telling Dolan: "Why wouldn't you accept our friendship, he's loyal."

Dolan then responds: "I'm pi***d off at his name."

Trump, waving his hand in disagreement, replies: "Oh, that's not it. Let me bring him next time, you have got it so wrong with him.

"I can bring him back to you, with confidence. I'm not just saying that, unless you want to put the feeler out."

James Dolan and Donald Trump were caught by a lip reader deep in conversation (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Dolan then tells Trump 'anything for you' before the president then turns his attention to a potential return later in the week.

"If you want me to come to the game on Wednesday, then he's gotta be here," Trump says, with his granddaughter Kai looking on.

"You gotta remember, I gotta pull with this. Maybe I could do the trophy, the trophy. This should be gold, don't say no today. I'll bet you a round of golf."

The comment suggests Trump believed he could be involved in presenting the NBA championship if New York secured the series, a role traditionally reserved for league officials and dignitaries.

While the Knicks ultimately fell short on the night, the suggestion of a presidential trophy presentation added an unusual layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes finals series.

The best-of-seven matchup will now continue, with Game 5 confirmed for San Antonio and a possible return to New York for Game 6, keeping the door open for another potential Trump appearance.

Away from the court, Trump’s presence had a massive impact on the experience for fans, and not everyone was impressed.(Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

Madison Square Garden security chaos and fan backlash explained

Away from the court, Trump’s presence had a massive impact on the experience for fans, and not everyone was impressed.

A multi-block security perimeter was established around Madison Square Garden, with the New York Police Department and Secret Service shutting down streets between West 30th and West 35th Street.

Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic were halted, while popular outdoor watch parties were cancelled entirely.

Fans reportedly queued for blocks, passing through multiple layers of security, including metal detectors set up hundreds of feet from the arena.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the disruption but defended Trump’s attendance, describing him as a long-time Knicks supporter and 'a genuine fan' who was welcome at the venue.

Inside the arena, though, the reaction was more mixed.

Trump was met with boos when he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem, a moment that quickly shifted to cheers when the camera cut to Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Trump told reporters after the game: "It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic."

For many supporters, the inconvenience of heightened security combined with the polarising reaction in the stands raised questions about whether the spectacle outweighed the sport.

And with the series far from over, there remains the very real possibility that the drama, both on and off the court, could return to New York in the days ahead.

How do NBA Finals work?

NBA Finals can be a little confusing (Al Bello/Getty Images)

If you're not an avid follower of basketball, you might be wondering why the Knicks and the Spurs have to face off multiple times, and what it takes for a team to win the championship.

The end-of-season format starts with 16 teams - divided into an East and West conference - which have to face three rounds of playoffs. Ultimately, the winner of the Eastern Conference, in this case the Knicks, will face the winner of the Western Conference, the Spurs.

Every round uses a best-of-seven format, so the first team to win four games goes through to the next stage.

This is also the case for the final. Up until Monday, the Knicks had a 13-game winning streak. That's now been upset by the Spurs' victory.

No team in the NBA's history has ever lost the first two games of the finals and gone on to win the championship, so it will be an uphill battle.

For the Knicks to win overall, they'll need to come out on top in both game four tomorrow (June 10), which will again take place at MSG, and game five on Saturday (June 13) at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

If the Spurs won either game, there could be a further two games before the winner of the championship is decided.