LeBron James plans to break 43-year 'curse' as he signs with the Philadelphia 76ers
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LeBron James plans to break 43-year 'curse' as he signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

James' decision comes as he admitted he 'thought he was done' with basketball

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

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Featured Image Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, Basketball

Emily Brown
Emily Brown

Emily Brown is UNILAD Editorial Lead at LADbible Group. She first began delivering news when she was just 11 years old - with a paper route - before graduating with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University. Emily joined UNILAD in 2018 to cover breaking news, trending stories and longer form features. She went on to become Community Desk Lead, commissioning and writing human interest stories from across the globe, before moving to the role of Editorial Lead. Emily now works alongside the UNILAD Editor to ensure the page delivers accurate, interesting and high quality content.