LeBron James plans to break 43-year 'curse' as he signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James has officially signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, with plans to try and break a 'curse' that has left the team without a championship win for 43 years.

The basketball star, who is 41 years old, announced the news today (July 24) in a statement on X in which he admitted he 'thought [he] was done when the season ended'.

"I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," he continued.

James had already broken the record for ​the most career regular-season games ⁠played, which was previously held by Robert Parish, but he continued his efforts and secured a league-record with a 22nd consecutive ⁠All-Star selection.

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However, as he considered whether to hang up his hat - or ball - he decided he still has 'more to give'.

James said: "I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give."

James explained his decision in a lengthy X post (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Having looked back at a 'special' last few weeks, James explained he's 'never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think'.

"I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?," he asked.

James continued: "I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.

"Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!"

James wants to help make the 76s a 'championship team' (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, James has signed on with the 76ers for a two-year contract at $8 million with a player option.

The 76ers last won the title in 1983, and last season ended up losing to the New York Knicks 4-0 in the second round of the playoffs.

Striving to break a 43-year drought is a big ask, but it's not completely out of the question for James, who previously smashed a 52-year title-less streak for the city of Cleveland when he won the 2016 championship with the Cavaliers.