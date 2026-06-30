NBA legend LeBron James has announced he's leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

James will be continuing his NBA career for the 2026-27 season but has reportedly told the team he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul reportedly told ESPN.

The 41-year-old has played for the team for eight seasons, after signing with them in 2018. Here, he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

It comes after years of rumors the sportsman would be leaving the team.

Advert

In 2022, James sparked uncertainty about his long-term commitment to the club, but quickly shut this down, by saying he'd stick with the team 'for as long as he can play,' at an NBA press conference.

James will reportedly 'play elsewhere' in the 2026-27 NBA season (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play. But I also have a goal that if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — and if I can play with my son, I would love to do that,” he said following a 105-102 loss to the LA Clippers.

“Is that something that any man would want one day in life? That’s the coolest thing that could possibly happen. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be with this franchise," he added.

His son, Bronny James, is currently on the LA Lakers roster.

As of late, there has been speculation that James would be retiring at the end of the 2025-26 season.