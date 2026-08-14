UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's family speaks out after Luigi Mangione's guily plea
Home>News>Crime

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's family speaks out after Luigi Mangione's guily plea

Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to killing the UnitedHealthcare CEO

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Topics: Luigi Mangione, US News, Crime

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: