UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's family speaks out after Luigi Mangione's guily plea

The family of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have spoken out about the 'pain' they have endured, breaking their silence following Luigi Mangione's guilty plea.

Mangione, 28, is facing two federal charges of stalking resulting in death, each carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of the American health insurance company UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024.

And following the surprise hearing today (August 14) in New York, the victim's family have issued a statement.

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Breaking their silence, the grieving family wrote: "Today’s guilty plea marks an important step toward justice for Brian and for our family.

"While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable."

The 28-year-old has admitted to shooting and killing the CEO in December 2024. (Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images)

They added: "Now we look to the court to ensure that sentencing reflects the severity of this crime. We remain mindful that additional proceedings in New York and Pennsylvania are still to come, and we will continue to seek the justice Brian deserves."

'I knew what I was doing was illegal'

Today in court as part of his guilty plea, Mangione added: "After years of negotiating severe pain in my back and seeing others too I learned UnitedHealth would hold its conference.

"I researched the event online. I observed the conference of the largest health care company would be attended by executives, not doctor, nurses or patients. I traveled to Manhattan and emailed leadership posing as an investor managing $58 billion."

The 28-year-old claimed that he had been able to create a gun using a 3D printer, which he used to shoot the CEO with during the fatal attack.

"I shot Mr. Thompson and he died," Mangione said. "I understand he would be afraid, I knew what I was doing was illegal."

The shooting was a targeted attack on the company. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

When the judge asked Mangione how he pleads, and he said 'guilty' to both counts.

Why did he plead guilty?

It's thought that Mangione has pleaded guilty to the charges so that his lawyers can seek dismissal of some or all of the charges in his state case.

He also faces several charges in the state of New York, including second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

His 'life was cut short'

UnitedHealth Group , UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, has also issued a statement following Mangione's admission.

The healthcare company wrote: "Brian Thompson’s life was cut short by an act of violence that devastated everyone who knew and loved him.

"We are grateful to law enforcement for bringing Brian’s murderer to justice, and our thoughts remain with Brian’s family and loved ones during this difficult time."