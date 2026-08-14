Surrogate who defied biological parents’ wishes to abort baby vows to fight them for custody
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Surrogate who defied biological parents’ wishes to abort baby vows to fight them for custody

McKenna West was asked to abort the baby she was carrying when she was 20 weeks pregnant

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: California, US News, Parenting, Texas

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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